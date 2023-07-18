Horses dig deep during workouts on pitch

In line, the Dark Horses rally and perform high knees while their voices echo throughout the complex.

Coach Brad Spell made good on his promise that anything less than elite level will be redone. The Dark Horses walk back to the starting point for another go.

Coach Brad Spell is looking for elite level play, nothing less.

“Take the scenic boys.” Coach Brad Spell told the team as practice was beginning. Without missing a beat, the team turned and ran out of the practice field and took a lap around the entire complex.

The Dark Horses have consistently held a 45-50 player outcome for going on 10 years with a culture that draws athletes in.

“Players know our expectations for training and the attitude that comes with it. It’s the “Next play” mentality.” Spell said.

Cone drills, sprints, push-ups were on the itinerary for this workout with the morning sun beating down on the team. A simple agility drill turned into a checklist of tedious tasks, with Spell looking to get the squad into shape for what they are hoping will be another long soccer season. The sweat fest went on, as the drills became more complex with an emphasis on being loud.

The drills went well the first two rounds, but half energy was shown in the third run. Spell blew the whistle midway through the drill, deafening anyone within a couple of feet. The players knew what was happening and heads dropped.

“Again.”

The heavy gasps of air could be heard and the boys jogged back to the starting point.

“Good is good, great is great, but we want to ELITE!”

The players were frustrated but this was rectified when Spell reminded everyone that we are here to encourage not point fingers.

“How are you gonna react when things go bad?! That’s the key! Be better and follow directions.” Spell sternly addressed the team. “The details matter.”

With the hope of another deep run, Spell shed some light on what these intense workouts are for.

“Summer workouts are for the players to build team chemistry, improve upon their weaknesses, and do things mentally and physically that they didn’t believe they could achieve. Push themselves so when the time comes in crucial moments, the execution will be there.”

Clinton went down in the state finals after an exciting match that went into a shootout. They played all the way to the whistle, a mentality that has routinely put Clinton on top.

“To be prepared to get everyone’s best. We’ve got to stay even keeled. Keep the roller coaster ride smooth, don’t get too high or low. Focus on what we can and will control.” Spell responded to the paper regarding their attitude for the regular season.

Intensity is necessary but with new players one has to balance the rod and the carrot. Spell gave insight on how the coaches and players help bring new talent to the Horses.

“I send them encouraging messages, and our coaching staff speaks to them one on one. Our older guys help mentor their progress and show them the correct atmosphere to achieve elite commitment. Details Matter. Do the right thing all the time, not some of the time. Consequences happen.”

This structured training, intense play and passion will bring the Dark Horses in what looks like will be another successful year for Clinton. Their season begins soon with the soccer jamboree just around the corner on Aug 12.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports