Summer comes to close; Garland softball looks ahead to tournament

Two young Bandits hover in the gap between second and third against the Pirates last week.

The Garland Softball League finished another round with only one week left before the playoffs. The program has given opportunities to children all over the county to have something to do during the summer.

Everyone is playing hard looking to make am impact in the Garland League Tournament to cap off the season.

“The tournament is exciting because every team has a chance and has improved over the season” Coach Brian Lane told the Independent.

In the Coach pitch, the Pirates remain undefeated and have secured the ‘23 League championship after a stellar season after a close game against the Braves. The Pirates will be poised to continue on the tear of the league. In the slow pitch teenage league, the Bird Dogs defeated the Falcons.

Tee Ball was an exciting time for the community as they watched the next generation scoop up balls, get hits and run around the bases. As is tradition, the small local complex was packed with citizens from the county to support the local league that has breathed life into the tiny town on the edge of Sampson.

Currently, the Pirates are holding the number one spot with the newly formed Bandits trailing close by.

“I’m excited about other teams getting better. We have two games left before the tournament but we locked up the 2023 season championship last night due to our record and performance, so now we’re practicing for the tournament.” Pirates Coach Brian Lane said regarding the upcoming tournament.

The final game of the regular season will continue on Thursday July 20. Tee Ball kicks off at 6 pm followed by the teenage league and coach pitch at 7 pm. The final tournament is slated to start on Monday on Jul 24.

