Returning starters and new bloods prep for upcoming season

The practice field at the Store was hot with soccer. Upon the Independent’s arrival, the team was receiving re-education as Head Coach Rodolfo Sandoval was instilling some new values into the team. The Crusaders are up against some new opponents this year with their conference expanding out.

Last season, Harrells struggled in the Coastal Rivers Conference walking away with one win in six contests. Their biggest weakness in the league was the measly five goals scored to 13 scores incurred on the Crusaders last season. Outside the league though, the Crusaders were a force to be reckoned with, outscoring their opponents 66 to 12 and earned a spot in the playoffs. They would fall in the second round to Greenfield in a shutout, 4-0.

This year, Coach Sandoval is looking to push further with all his starters returning and plenty of depth, the Crusaders were working hard this past Tuesday. They’ve been hard at work preparing for the season that is right around the corner. Sandoval spoke with the Independent regarding their shortcomings from last season.

“Just being in shape and getting our shots up. We’ve created a lot of opportunities last season but we needed to take the shots. Just trying to get them to take the open shot when it’s there. We’re looking to be more aggressive at the net.”

The competitive nature that exudes from the boys on the field was apparent. Missed shots and flimsy defense were unacceptable in the eyes of the team as they banded together to help one another out. However, this didn’t stop the humorous banter between the kids that have grown together as a team.

As they transitioned to the next drill, the players continued to pass the ball to each other and seemingly never took a break from working on their form. The team holds each other accountable and is constantly looking to improve. When it comes to their strengths, Sandoval was proud of their skills and passion. He explained.

“Our sense of competitiveness and our selfless play have been great. Our squad has bought into the team mentality. They all touch the ball on the field, although we’ve got a lot of individual talent, they spread the ball and play as a team.”

Harrells is deep with talent as the youth who attend here have an interest in the sport. A couple of players have been on the team since the seventh grade, allowing for a seemingly bottomless barrel of talent upcoming. The Crusaders will be taking on some new competition this season, but Sandoval is more focused on the team. Outlook ahead, he was confident in his team’s ability to make an impact in their conference.

“I think it’s better not to know who you’re playing, we just have to play our game.” he said. “We feel pretty confident because what we know what we are capable of doing. If we go out, every game and do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll take care of anything and should succeed.”

The Crusaders will be entering unfamiliar territory this season but this won’t deter them from giving their all this season as their time on the pitch fast approaches.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports