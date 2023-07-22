Charlie Newton’s legacy remains untouched

In January of ‘75, the Raiders of Midway took to the road to take on the Garland Bulldogs. A regular season game morphed into a scoring bonanza, that set Sampson County a blaze with buckets. A time when the three point line was absent and the game was played differently. Mid-range jumpers, hard nosed drives to the paint followed by graceful finger roll layups were the bread and butter for the hardcourt.

“It was just another game.” Former Raider Charlie Newton reflects on record. “I just love the sport. I didn’t even know I had done anything special.”

The Sampson Independent sat with Charlie Newton and Timmy Butler to hear how he felt about that historic evening. The two friends went back and forth reveling over that game. The contest was hard fought between the Bulldogs and Raiders. Newton contended with gargantuan guards and centers to carry the Raiders and keep them in the contest.

A short statured team compared to them at the time, this didn’t deter the Raiders from tying it up at 46-46. Little did everyone know, the game was far from over with two teams who were playing for pride and passion for their schools. Newton would put on a clinic against the huge Garland team. They would fall after a hard fought game where Garland came out on top 97-88. By the night’s end, Newton would have 52 points, earned through various means using his versatility and speed.

Newton peers off in the distance sitting in a black leather chair at the Butler Funeral Home. He recollects the events of that evening, and mentions that he had no idea he had done anything special until someone told him about the record after reading about it in the paper. Their former coach, Tommy Baker, joined the interview via telephone, elated to talk about one of his star pupils from the past. A thick southern accent echoed through the phone with nothing but kind words regarding Newton.

“He had a drive. Charlie was near automatic in the paint and selfless. We could count on him to be a one man fastbreak or make the pass. He was a great player, who never focused on stats, just the game.” Baker comments.

The heartwarming conversation continued with the three gentlemen, exchanging stories and funny experiences from days gone. There was no talk of stats or dunks, but the elegance of the game. The flow between players and selfless play was the foundation for the sport. The real story wasn’t so much the record or the game, but the passion that drove Newton to excellence and solidfied his mark on Sampson County.

His record still stands to this day, a showcase of the talent from generations past.

