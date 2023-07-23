Crusaders solidfying their core for the season

A kettle was boiling over at Store following a subpar season from a debilitating slew of misfortune. The seeds are planted and the rain plentiful as a spirited Crusader team arrived on the practice field after a long weight room session. Harrells is looking to make waves this season.

“Gotta get that bad taste out of our mouths.” Arnette commented regarding last year’s performance.

A mixed bag of first timers and second year players sprinkled with a few seniors graced the field with twenty five players who were amped up to be back in action. There was struggle coming back as they had issues early on from the long break, the athletes had to knock off some of the vacation rust they accumulated over the break. What started with simple run play, turned into a mess as players missed assignments and backs taking the wrong gap. Offensive coordinator was less than pleased with the first round of play and gathered up the offense to inform them what was wrong.

“Run it again.” Offensive coordinator Clayton Hall told the squad.

This didn’t deter the players, with the mosquitos out in full force and the summer heat baking the field, they were put through a series of repetitive play calls. The players, showing fatigue after an extended weight room session, lined up once more. After a few rounds, setting up formations and establishing assignments the practice became more productive and the coaching staff had the operation running smoothly.

The Crusaders suffered last season after a run at the state title the year prior. Harrells was met with heavy resistance from the opposition and managed to squeeze out three wins and settle in at fourth place in the Big East. A season ending injury to their talented back, J’Kaeshi Brunson, sank the run heavy offense putting their backs against the wall. When it couldn’t get any worse, it did. The seasonal flu ravaged the young team that put them in dire straits for two weeks. For good reason, the Crusaders have been put through the ringer in practice. With the regular season on the horizon, Harrells is looking to improve and try to forget last season.

“We’ve had a good program for about four years now. Last year we had a young team and a tough schedule. Things didn’t go well and then they got worse with injuries and illness. I’m excited for the upcoming year.”

Currently, Harrells has three seniors who are looking to aid the unseasoned players and bring them up to speed on how this team runs. With young athletes donning the green and gold, Arnette and company have taken steps to shore up their crew. From footwork, to hand-eye coordination and developing team unity, fundamentals are crucial as Harrells is trying to get the muscle memory set. They have a lot on their plate to work on prior to their first kickoff.

It’s not just the fundamentals that Arnette is focusing on, however, as he’s looking for a leader to step up and earn the team captain role. Their former quarterback, Ethan Spell, graduated and left a gap in the captain role. Without an on-field general to rally the troops or keep everyone on schedule, a team can fall apart rapidly. The extra set of eyes who take note of their opposition and report back to enable adjustments is vital.

“I have one or two in mind. I try to go with seniors but we don’t have that many. I’ve never had a sophomore captain and few juniors. There may be a sophomore or junior as captain but it’s to be determined.”

The Crusaders have a similar schedule compared to last year and will have to put their nose to grind to prevent a repeat of ‘22. Harrells is looking to show the Big East what they are made of, with an injection of passionate players repping the green and gold.

