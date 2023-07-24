Sampson County coaches impart their thoughts on the art of coaching

“Coaching goes far wider than the X’s and O’s of the game. Not only do I want to see our student athletes successful on the court but I want them to be successful and productive when they leave Union High School.”

Words from coach Bryant Register, head coach for the Lady Spartans in basketball and assistant coach for the football team.

The idea behind coaching is beyond just drills, strategy, conditioning and weight training. Anyone can whip a group of people into shape and teach the game their partaking in, but to influence a buy-in of a mantra, to mold a mind, broaden the scope that takes something different. A sentiment of leave it better than you found it, athletes from all walks of life walk away from the game different than before.

“Our goal as a coaching staff was to make our athletes better people because of the time they spent with us. If you truly love those kids, they know it and will give you their best. If you do this winning will take care of itself.” Sampson County Athletic Director James Lewis told the Independent from his 32 years of experience in the craft.

It isn’t all deep radical change though as developing a relationship and watching their progress in the sport is rewarding. Adam Smith, head coach of the Lady Horses of Clinton entering, spoke about his experiences and touched on the challenges and rewards.

“Seeing my athletes come in as kids and leave as mature men and women. Watching them succeed not only on the field but also off the field. Probably what I love the most is watching them learn how to play the game the right way. When everything you’ve coached them to do and it finally comes together, it’s a great feeling. The hours spent working are hard but that’s not really a challenge for me because I love it. You have to love the sport you coach and if you do all the challenges turn into rewards.”

Regarding challenges, Lewis and Hobbton’s Baseball coach and Athletic Director, Jason Fussell had two valid takes on the challenges of coaching. Critics and the various learning curves are hurdles that require patience and persistence.

“The most challenging part of coaching comes from outside pressures. People are always trying to criticize the coach.” Lewis said.

Fussell followed that up with challenges he had faced.

“Most challenging part of coaching is having to be able to teach each kid differently because each kid is different.”

Times marches on, however, and the athletes will leave, the coaches will have to rinse and repeat for the upcoming year. Bonds are forged and a familial connection is cemented, but the coaches and players alike must move on. What they take is critical to the coaches the Independent interviewed. From showing them love, battling adversity to reminding them they always have a place at the table, a coach’s work is lifelong, summed up eloquently by Coach Register.

“A lot of people look at the wins and losses and how the season went, but at the end of the day we are trying to make a positive impact on a person’s life.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]