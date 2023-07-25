Garland exploded with softball; Pirates and Bandits set to face off

Little Brave CJ Faircloth loses track of ball but recovers, stretching for the second out of the inning.

Carson Rich of the Bandits takes a big swing despite his small size to get a single and drive in a run.

Sophia King wound up and ready to race to second base. Head coach Brian Lane of the Pirates focusing on the next batter.

The Garland Softball League was in full force on Monday evening with four team competing in the playoff tournament. The Pirates bested the Braves to roll on to the next round and the Bandits squeaked out the win over the Garland.

The small softball complex was loud with cheer as parents watched the kids compete to move on. A fan of the event explained how it was so nice to see how the kids have grown into the sport and learn to play as a team. There was no shortage of excitement with crowd engagement at a high.

The first game was against the undefeated Pirates against the Braves. The Pirates were unstoppable and were getting hit after hit. The Braves were able to make contact but they couldn’t overcome their opposition.

The second game was closer in contention with both teams hot at the plate and in the field. The kids were all in for their teams as they battled back and forth. Neither team willing to budge it came down to just three runs separating them, but the hour was up and the Bandits continue on to the next round of play.

The parents and kids packed up after a long day on the field. As the lights went out, excitement could still be heard with the kids talking to their parents about their play with elation.

“Garland Softball League is a great attribute to our town. I think it gives our children an opportunity to have a summer activity and hang out with each other. I’m glad to be apart of a great asset to our little town.” Alyssa Johnson, head coach of the Bandits, told the Independent.

The League is wrapping up the summer season there are still a few days left this week.. The final game is slated to take place this upcoming Friday.

