Alum Dark Horses dethrone the dominant Leopards

Raheem Washington of Union broke free many times in their rout over Lakewood, here his eyes are on the rim as he defies gravity for the layup.

All hands on deck for the King of the County event! The Lady Leopards were seen running the concession stand and taking donations. (Sitting down Head Coach Loften Kerr. From left to right Karizma Freeman, Kiyah Braxton, Honestee Williams, Amiyah Smith and Assistant Coach Tiffany Brown)

Pride was on the line out at Lakewood High School on Saturday. Athletes from the past teamed up to rep their alma mater, a reminder of the depth of rivalry that still burns in Sampson. Lakewood had held the bragging rights as Kings for four years running. The Alum Dark Horses, however, had a different idea and played with prideful tenacity to take the hill and the championship in an electric tournament.

Six teams comprised the King of the County tournament, with a variety of graduation years represented, including this year. Lakewood and Clinton had two teams while Midway and Union held one team a piece. The men on the court showed their ferocity on the hardwood but kept their egos at the door. With a fantastic mix of compliment and chirping, six teams battled it out on the court.

Family and friends alike from all over showed up to be a part of the nostalgia. Watching as their former classmates went hard to the paint for a rousing day of hoops. It wasn’t just alumni there, with several current players in attendance as well, watching their predecessors in action. The day was filled with cheers, jeers and laughter with the Lakewood gym being the epicenter of entertainment.

The first game was Midway versus Clinton of the ‘03 class. The teams felt each other out in the first five, but the Horses of ‘03 were relentless and forced the issue in the paint and perimeter. At the half, the Alum Raiders trailed by six after a tough back and forth with plenty of slick moves. Midway through the second period, the Raiders captured the lead but it didn’t last and the ‘03 Horses took the win to advance.

The second Lakewood team took on Union next. What started out competitive went south for Lakewood’s second team. The Leopards trailed fast as Union was able to smother their opposition. The clean passing and smooth transitions kept Lakewood from slowing down the rolling Spartans. Union put on a show and the Leopards were powerless to stop the train. The Spartans ransacked the Lakewood squad and moved on to the semi-finals.

The next game, Lakewood’s first team and the ‘03 squad could be seen joking around on the sideline shaded with a friendly rivalry color. Once they stepped onto the court however, their demeanors changed. The intensity was palable in the gymnasium as they fought tooth and nail, reminiscent of a playoff game.

Clinton fell behind as Lakewood demonstrated why they’ve held the hill. Passion flared with the Dark Horse crew as they visibly expressed their frustration in the first half. After the break, the Horses fiercely attacked the paint, catching the Leopards off guard. After closing the gap, Lakewood adjusted and reopened the deficit. The Leopards shut them down despite the riveting play and advanced to the finals. After the whistle, it was back to the chatter as they relished the game.

The remaining Clinton team took to the court to face off with the highly charged Spartan squad. This game proved to be one of the best performances of the evening. The Alum Horses exploded onto the court and did some damage early on putting Union on its heels early. Clinton entered the break ahead by double digits, prompting a frustrated team to hype themselves up during halftime.

It worked as Union pushed back, powerful drives and precision three pointers brought them within striking distance. The rush wasn’t enough, however, as Clinton locked it up as the minutes melted from the clock. This didn’t stop both teams from playing to the final whistle as they gave their all on the court. The Dark Horses took the win by eight, pushing them into the championship game.

The final game featured the powerhouse defending Leopard champions and a highly motivated alum Clinton team that was looking to end their reign. Lakewood pulled no punches and neither did the Horses. The score remained low in the early minutes of the first half with both teams fighting for pride and the crown. By the halves end, it was anyone’s game but the Horses held the advantage. Coming back, the Leopards had new zeal and performed well, but Clinton kept up the pressure. With momentum at their backs, the Dark Horses were able to end Lakewood tenure at the top and placed the crown on them as Clinton took the honors and bragging rights as the new Kings of the County.

Some of the crowd filed out, while others remained on the court. It didn’t take long for the today’s youth to step on the hardwood and play. Even those alum who’d just played couldn’t resist and another round of hoops commenced in good fun. There was nothing but praise from members in the audience as smiles were plentiful from kids to the elderly. A mother with her children took a moment to tell the paper what she thought of the games.

“It’s good for the community because we can meet up again with old classmates and you can see new faces. It’s just a lot of fun!”

To see a community come together and put their hard earned dollars back into the program is a breath of fresh air in these times of growing prices. By the turnout and the overall enjoyment, the “Kings of the County” alumni tournament will be around for years to come.

