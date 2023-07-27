Clinton looking to conquer the court this season

In the Fall of ‘21, Coach Ginger Rivenbark took the Lady Horses in her inaugural year to a 20-0 record. After a year absence, she is looking to take them back to another stellar season in the SAC-7 on the court.

With the help from volunteers and her staff, she augmenting her crew with a variety of skills from experienced individuals, preparing them for the grueling season ahead.

“I have some great volunteers that help our team with improving their skills. I stress to them in order to get better you have to play with some one that challenges you and your skills.” she commented.

Tennis is an elegant game, with a mix of finesse, speed and focus. A green orb is smacked, a hollow thud resonates on the greentop, careening over the net. You must be on point to play a game that is constant back and forth, line to line, turning on a dime and with incredible accuracy return a volley while unbalanced.

The girl’s tennis team had a great year in ‘22 and head coach, Ginger Rivenbark, is aiming to reach even higher. The Lady Horses have new blood in the program with a healthy mix of experience, repeat success is a far cry from unimaginable. With that being said, there is still more work to be done.

“For first time tennis players, fundamentals are important. You need to know how to keep score, when to serve, when to rotate, how to hold your racquet to get the ball to go where you want it to go. Most of our players are returning players, these fundamentals are already a part of their game.” Rivenbark commented.

Though she has plenty of players with experience there is always more to be done on the court. Mixing in fundamentals, Rivenbark has tangibles and intangibles in mind when instilling skills and values.

“What we are focusing on now with our players is individual skill improvements. I also try to focus on good sportsmanship, team work, good attitudes, mentoring the younger players, focus and concentration, proper nutrition, stay hydrated, Wear proper shoes on the court to prevent injuries.”

This doesn’t come without a mantra those who choose to play the game. These skill require time, effort and patience, something Rivenback touched on during the interview.

“Your improvement depends on your attitude and how hard you are willing to work for it! There are always new ways to improve your game.”

Fall is fast approaching and the Lady Horses led by Rivenbark has a goal in mind but along the way she foot stomps on what’s important.

“We wanna win and make our school and community proud. Most importantly, have fun!”

