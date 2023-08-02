Garland softball’s explosive end; Mets hang on for 15-14 victory

The sun was setting over Garland softball on Monday with the teen slow pitch league championship. A small town with a huge love of softball gathered at the Garland complex for the final game of the season, between the Bird Dogs and the Mets. It turned into an explosive affair and nail biter, as the Mets escaped the jaws of the Bird Dogs for the title, 15-14.

Early on, the Mets held a commanding lead over the Bird Dogs. The infield was plagued with errors and the team in blue was not making it easy with an array of hard hits and well placed grounders to pad their lead. The Bird Dogs held out however and got into a rhythm. The ease of hits dwindled and they were able to stop the Mets’ powerful bats.

The Bird Dogs stepped up to the plate and couldn’t get anything going as the Mets proved to be difficult to get past. Swing after swing, the ball would be fielded quickly and efficiently, keeping the opposing team at bay for a while. The Mets were faced with a similar problem as the Bird Dogs turned it around, but it wasn’t enough to shut them out as points still trickled their way.

After Mets put up a huge lead, the Bird Dogs made good on opportunities and closed the gap and rallied. They were able to knock in runs but it wasn’t looking good for them as they trailed by five and time was running out.

An out of order batter cost the Bird Dogs their third out, which turned into a stoppage of play. The competitiveness and intensity was rising with pride and hardware on the line. Both teams were eager to get play going again as the nightsky was starting to dominate. At the top of the sixth, the Bird Dogs trailed by five and the Mets caught fire. They took advantage of the gaps and strung together three runs to put them ahead by seven, with the score at 14-7. The Bird Dogs would bring in only one run to make the future look bleak.

The Mets would add one more run and the sun was starting to set. The moon was overtaking the sky and visibility had become a problem in the Garland complex with lighting issues, still awaiting grant money. The Bird Dogs managed to rake in six runs in to close the gap and the game was moved to the little league field due time of night and an injury to a Mets player.

The Bird Dogs were only able to smack in one more run sealing their fate. The Mets nabbed a pop fly to end the electric match between two rivals, with the final score 15-14.

