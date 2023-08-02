Midway stays the course; Raiders work hard to gridiron glory

Tripp Westbrook looks for his receiver before tossing a bomb out in the field.

Entering his second year, head coach Kyle Stevens and the Midway Raiders are looking to be a bigger force this year. Settling into role, they tied for second in the SAC-7 and turned heads with an upset win over the No. 9 East Carteret Mariners in the first round of the state tournament.

On Thursday, the Raiers were out on the gridiron in Spivey’s Corner, fine tuning their play. Not one player was unengaged, lasered focused they ran routes, the linemen were up and down in a three point stance and the quarterbacks were in lock step hurling the pigskin.

Much like his team that day, Coach Stevens was laser focused on what their goal was.

“We want to be brilliant at the basics. Refine our fundamentals, things like pad level, tackling, ball security, using our hands well. Stance, alignment, assignment. Fundamental football.”

In the distance, the special teams were lining up field goals with the long snapper getting his reps in. The camp was bustling while Kyle Stevens and his staff were taking notes and making corrections and giving tips to the athletes.

Last year’s performance started off rough with two big losses, including one to their fierce rivals, the Wildcats of Hobbton. This ruffled their feathers which led them to a five game win streak which ended after a loss to St. Paul’s and Clinton. However, in the first round of the playoffs at the No. 24 seed, the Raiders went all in and upset the No. 9 seed the East Carteret Mariners, 44-35.

With a huge haul of youth entering the program this season, the Raiders are anxious to get the kids into the rhythm. Transitioning from junior varsity to varsity is no easy task, the level of instruction is more complex and more expected of you.

“Getting our young kids reps, transitioning last year’s JV kids to varsity football. Getting kids who are changing positions, or who are coming out for the first time experience. Our skill position group has looked really strong. We graduated a lot of production at WR and RB but Andre Harps, Cody Ammons and Ke’Mare McNeil have really stepped up in bigger roles so far.”

With Tripp Westbrook returning as QB, the Raiders will be looking to drop bombs from above with his arm and rain down scores for a revamped Raider team. Even the special teams were looking hot with spot kicks and a decent range for field goals.

The Raiders will be a stronger force in the SAC-7 for the ‘23 season.

“We expect to be a playoff team and build off our success from last season.”

