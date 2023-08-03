Midway standout earns honorable mention for All-State

” I feel grateful and excited to get this honor.” John Nelson McLamb tells the Independent regarding the mention.

McLamb was a terror on the mound this past season for the Raiders. A powerful arm and control allowed this young talent to make waves in baseball. His performance helped Midway in their dominating season, catapulting them to the No. 1 seed in the state tournament at 23-3. He was awarded Honorable Mention to the ‘23 All-State team for his performance.

McLamb has been at this game since he was little, around four years old according to him. He comments.

“I started playing multiple positions when I was four years old. But as I got older I included pitching. My dad encouraged me to focus more on pitching along with the other positions since I was a lefty, and from about age six I started as a pitcher when I wasn’t playing infield or outfield.”

This dedication would bring him here to an anemic .84 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched. It wasn’t just his arm however as McLamb was skilled with the bat as well. He posted a .338 batting average with 25 RBIs and 4 homers for the year.

He isn’t finished however and is still grinding away and looking to improve during the offseason, to aid the Raiders further the next go around for his senior year.

“Really just focus on getting stronger and working on my mechanics is what will help me improve.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at amcconnaughey@www.clintonnc.com or on Twitter @SampsonSports