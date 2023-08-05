Lifting spirits on Harrells volleyball squad

By Anthony McConnaughey

Sports Editor

The Lady Crusaders had a rough season in 2022. Game after game, night after night, Harrells exited the court with the a cloud of defeat, finishing the year 2-22 with 16 losses without winning a set. Their two wins in the entire season came over Wayne Christian and Oakwood. Nevertheless, upon the Independent’s arrival at the Store, 22 players were in the gym getting their reps in and looking to move on from last season.

As the girls batted the ball back and forth over the net, the gym was silent as they practiced. Merissa Parks is looking for them to communicate to one another and made that clear.

“It’s too quiet in here!” Head Coach Merissa Parks belts out from the side as the Independent arrived.

Coach Parks is looking to make changes and start on a new path this season, with the biggest change coming in the team dynamic category. Volleyball requires all the players on the court to know how to work with each other. As they rotate out the one coming on has to be able to work with whomever is there.

“My main focus this year is changing the team dynamic. Making it more positive and uplifting.” Parks told the Independent. “There is a lot of skill on the team, we just need the team dynamic to come together. Once we figure that out, I would say we could improve tremendously from last year.”

No doubt the spirits would be low, but this is a new season and the Lady Crusaders are already starting to look like a team.

“I’m very impressed with the skill in our gym and the want to learn from the girls. They seem to really want to improve themselves as well as the team. They help each other whenever someone is confused and really creates a faster way of fixing problems when they can help their own teammates instead of having to stop and drill and have me fix it. The drill continues and everyone in return gets more touches on balls.”

In addition to improving dynamic, Parks wants to instill confidence in her team. With JV coming and brand new players entering the scene, there is some hesitancy entering the game.

“The first skill I try to instill in players is confidence. If they have confidence first, they won’t be afraid to mess up and continue to go for the ball and learn volleyball at a quicker pace than someone who lacks confidence in what they are doing.”

There is excitement in the Harrells community for a turnaround team this season and is shaping to be a better year for the Lady Crusaders. She leaves with this remark.

“With all of this in mind I am feeling confident about this season.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter at @SampsonSports

