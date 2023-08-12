Union and Clinton face off; rivalry smoldering with ladies playing with intensity

Despite the serious demeanor, there were still plenty of laughs to go around while the Ladies prepared for the season ahead.

Something was brewing in the Spartan Court with the Lady Horses taking on the Lady Spartans at the net. A volleyball scrimmage with the same energy as a regular season game.

After experiencing a jump of new players for their teams, Clinton was ready to see them in action. The Junior Horses played well and showcased their passion for the game. There was no fear of the hardwood as the young athletes would take the dive to save the play.

There were the small issues that are expected with inexperience, serving faults and general hesitance were seen on their end.

Nevertheless, there were plenty of great plays from the Junior Horses with quick reflexes hits and “save the play” mentality kept the scrimmage entertaining. Union’s squad has also expanded, with the Junior Spartans bench full of new faces. They played well and showed some moxie on the court against Clinton.

The varsity squads took to the hardwood, this didn’t have a scrimmage feeling with both teams looking poised for action. It was a flurry of back and forth play between them. Clinton had some problems early on with the inexperienced team trying to adjust to one another. This didn’t stop them from coming at Union as they showed potential with good digs and excellent saves to keep the game moving. With the net game, there were a few net violations that will need to be addressed but overall it was competitive.

Head Coach for the volleyball team, Jennifer Edgerton, had a comment about the scrimmage.

“The team did fairly well. I think we can do better. We are a very young team this year. The scrimmage did not show our full potential. I gave everyone the opportunity to participate no matter what the situations were on the court. For being such a young team, I feel the girls are molding well and are enjoying playing together.”

Union was running well during the scrimmage with a lot of precision and power from their outside hitters. It didn’t take long for the Lady Spartans to snap into the volleyball vibe. Union is coming off a successful season and are hungry for more. They played like it. From side to side, Union was organized and defended against the attack well, while making good use of their hitting core. Blake Traver, Union Head Coach, was happy with the performance and had this to say.

“Overall very pleased with both JV and Varisty. I thought the returning players looked sharp and picked up where they left off last season. We need to be more aggressive with our chances and we could communicate a little better. Our serving was excellent! Our setter did a great job navigating the court in her first year in a 5-1 system.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or Twitter @SampsonSports