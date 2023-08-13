Star Communication Pigskin Jamboree electric; football in full swing

It was a hot one out in Clinton on Friday for the Star Communications Pigskin Jamboree of Sampson County, as players took the field — all five public high schools represented — for what proved to be a hit to open the 2023 gridiron campaign.

The Dark Horse Complex was alive as fans from all over came to show their love for their community. It was a hard-hitting evening with passion as the student-athletes accepted the humid conditions and donned their pads and helmets.

There was plenty of action from the get-go as the jamboree kicked off with Union, who showed promise but still had kinks and some issues with hustle. Laurencio Grimalda showed his talent in the quarterback role using his speed to scramble out of trouble. Hipolito Soto also made some great plays, using his agility to maneuver away from Lejeune players.

Lakewood showed up against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes; though they ran into trouble offensively, they were able to keep their opposition to a single score. Juan Parker Jr. showed up once more in the backfield to put in the reps at back.

The Hobbton Wildcats played lights out defensively but trouble in the offense kept them inert during their game against West Bladen.They were firing on all cylinders towards the end of the game defensively. It came to a bitter end however with a late turnover. The winded defense, which had made a huge stop in midfield, couldn’t stop Bladen as they scored once more before the end.

Midway put down Lumberton in dominating fashion. Despite a slow start offensively, the Raiders defense pummeled the Pirates in their scrimmage. Cody Ammons had a stellar game on the ground as he punched in two touchdowns. The defense forced a fumble and a pick as they shut out the Pirates.

The Dark Horses played tough against West Columbus. They pushed hard to take down the Vikings, but couldn’t muster the offense to do any damage. Jeffrey Arnette would break out a huge run and tie things up, but West Columbus would prevail in the end.

Find the full story, coaches’ reactions and many more photos in the Tuesday, Aug. 15. edition.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports