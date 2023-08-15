Fiery play on the soccer field in La Hacienda Soccer Jamboree

Heinze Mondragon prints to the ball as it trickles out, resulting in a corner for Midway.

By Anthony McConnaughey

Sports Editor

The sun was cooking the pitch in the early hours. A horn went off promptly at nine, signifying the games were to begin. The shadeless field was unforgiving as 12 teams faced off for an afternoon of soccer.

All county schools proudly wore their colors as they entered the oven-like environment and took to the pitch to battle it out before the regular season. The event ran smoothly with swift transitions on and off the field giving the conditions. The players played hard representing their community and there were plenty of smiles around as the sports season was upon Sampson County.

All the teams played their three scrimmages for the day under the sweltering heat without complaint and the complex was buzzin’ with parents and fans alike, with plenty of concessions and entertainment to keep you in your seat. All the teams played well given the weather and were able to get looks on different styles and strategies. Tools for the belt with the season starting.

Coach Brad Spell for Clinton with the help of Hobbton’s Coach Jonathan Jacobs put together another successful Jamboree for the county, it’s fifth year running. After the weekend, Spell had this to say regarding the event.

“Each team got plenty of opportunities to showcase their talents, and coaches got a good feel for their teams under game like scenarios. I was extremely thankful for our parents who helped with concessions and all those who made the event run on time so smoothly. Look forward to continuing this tradition for Sampson County Soccer. Big shout out to LA Hacienda for sponsoring the event.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports