Midway and Hobbton battle it out on pitch, Raiders take the win 2-1

A rivalry showdown was how the Midway Raiders and the Hobbton Wildcats boys soccer teams elected to kick off their respective 2023 soccer seasons. Cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and occasional thunder from passing storms set the scene for these old rivals out on the pitch. After a physical contest unfolded, one that featured plenty of bumps and bruises, it was the Raiders that held on, securing a 2-1 victory to earn their first win of the season.

With the opening whistle sounding and the season underway, it was Hobbton that took the role of the aggressor in the early going. They maintained possession early and forced the Midway defense to frequently put in work out in front of their own net. At the 34:00 mark, the Raiders turned away a great look that the Wildcats had set up, quickly closing the door on a 1-on-1 to preserve the 0-0 tie.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Midway finally got a run out back the other way and created an opportunity. Heinze Mondragon took a pass from the left sideline and worked his way through traffic before turning and firing a shot that found its way in. Despite being on their heels most of the action, it was the Raiders who staked a 1-0 lead at the 27:40 mark.

Midway wouldn’t maintain the advantage, though, as the Wildcats upheld their pressure. With 11:02 on the clock, Mario Galeano took a ball off the head of a Raider out in front the net, and worked his way into open space before firing in a shot that found its way into the net, tying the game up at 1-1.

From there, each goalkeeper turned away various scoring opportunities, and the halftime score was all square at 1-1.

Following the halftime intermission, tension started to set in, which was highlighted by back-to-back yellow cards against Hobbton after a pair of fouls were called.

Though the fight was more evenly matched in the second half, the Wildcats found themselves with the upper hand as the Raiders struggled to clean up their game and not commit fouls.

At the 27:00 mark, Midway had the go-ahead goal taken away after the center referee ruled offsides, though neither of the sideline refs had made such a signal. Making things a little worse, the call came late, well after the goal had been scored, much to the dismay of the Raider faithful. As it stood, the game remained tied at 1-1.

Moments later, Midway again nearly got a go-ahead goal, but Wildcats goalkeeper Anthony Sandoval made a great play to keep the ball out of the net to preserve the 1-1 tie.

With 9:59 left, though, the Raiders finally got one through that counted, officially securing the go-ahead goal. It appeared to be Mondragon who struck once again from the left side, sliding in a goal to give Midway the 2-1 advantage.

Hobbton went into panic mode, scrambling to find an answer. They worked hard, battling to create an opportunity. With 36 seconds left, a golden opportunity presented itself as Henry Jorge and Midway goalkeeper Keller Godwin raced to a loose ball inside the box. If Jorge could get there, he’d have a wide open net as Godwin committed to the play. But it was Godwin who slid in and won the footrace, securing the free ball. In the process, Jorge was wiped out in a hard collision and had to be taken off. After the injury timeout, the Raiders played keep away for the final 36 seconds and held on for the 2-1 victory.

Hobbton, now 0-1, is slated to be back on the field on Thursday for their home opener against Pender. As for Midway, now 1-0, they’ll hit the road to East Duplin on Wednesday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports