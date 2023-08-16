Dark Horse Complex illuminated on Friday night; the gridiron is back in action!

Chris Carr bounces to the outside and is seen in a foot race with the opposition.

By Anthony McConnaughey

Sports Editor

“It was a great night showcasing of the amazing talent in Sampson County.” Sampson County Athletic Director James Lewis summed it up.

It couldn’t be a better statement as the gridiron was electric on Friday evening when Sampson County schools faced off with the crews in the surrounding area for some football.

Union v Lejeune

The Spartans came onto to the field to take on the Lejeune Devil Pups. Union came out with a new energy. A lengthy streak of defeat seemed not to matter as they took to the gridiron. The two small teams battled it out. Unfortunately, the Spartans weren’t where they wanted to be and the Devil Pups were able to capitalize.

It started with a stalemate between the two with neither able to budge one another down the field. The Spartans were looking good defensively until Lejeune popped that bubble. The Devil Pups would score first but Union answered with a desperation pass from Laurencio Grimalda to Noah Naylor that turned into six after a stunning run bypassing the secondary. This would be the last taste of the endzone they would get however, as Lejeune was able to navigate the inexperienced crew trying to keep the endzone clear. Davieon Fisher could be see bursting past the offensive line and was a menace in the backfield, but was unable to

The normally soft spoken head coach Mark Oates showed a drill sergeant like temperament during the game when he ordered the team to put their helmets on. A lackadaisical attitude permeated the Spartan bench as the team settled into the defeat, an all too familiar pastime. The game fizzled out with the Devil Pups coming out on top. The Spartans went to the endzone and it was a tough message for them.

“I’m gonna need more from you guys.”

Though they scored and showed some life on the field, Oates wasn’t pleased with the overall performance and didn’t hesitate to let them know. Discipline takes time and Oates will be looking to rectify the technical errors and energy of his team before their first game this Friday against the West Columbus Vikings.

“I wasn’t happy with the effort. We didn’t play as hard as we needed to play. That’s my fault, I gotta do a better job of getting them in shape. That’s my biggest takeaway, I don’t see the effort I need to see.” Coach Oates told the Independent shortly after the game.

Lakewood v Fairmont

After their showing on Wednesday, the Leopards came into this one with a chip on their shoulder. The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes took on a rabid Leopard team. Fairmont struggled all game to get on the board while Lakewood’s defense smothered them.

However, offensively the Leopards struggled. Their quarterback was contained relatively well as he tried to figure out the battlefield. But, they couldn’t handle Juan Parker Jr. well. He managed to dance around defenders and find gaps to extend the play. The determination and power in his legs pushed Lakewood forward.

Freshman Calvin Lacewell came up big for the Leopards with a huge run up the gut to give Lakewood their sole score for the evening.

The game would end in a stalemate with only one touchdown a piece as both defenses were not moving at all. The game was hard fought and Lakewood will need to take that same edge going into week one with their first opponent, the Spring Creek Gators.

“We gotta get better. Offensively, we are not where we need to be right now. We got to be able to take advantage of what the defense gives you. Rome wasn’t built in a day. It takes time to build camaraderie in the offense.”

Hobbton v West Bladen

The Wildcats were ready to take it to West Bladen in their preseason game. Hobbton would find themselves in a tough one as the Knights were holding Hobbton at bay. After a tough back and forth it ended with Hobbton only scoring once while the Knights walked away with three.

The Wildcat defense was sound, shutting down Bladen three times including a huge bull rush that nearly knocked the entire opposing line over for a huge sack. Opportunities for the offense however weren’t as successful as they struggled to keep their defense off the field.

After a late game pick for Hobbton to potentially tie things up, a late out of pocket scramble turned treacherous when the pass hit the cornerback square in the chest. This led to a breakout run by Bladen to put them down three scores to one.

“We just got to do better.” Head Coach for Hobbton Joe Salas told the Independent.

There wasn’t much to be said in the huddle afterwards as the boys in black packed up their gear and left the field. No doubt they will be carrying that fire into the first game this Friday, where they will meet their rivals, the Midway Raiders.

Midway v Lumberton

The Raiders were not playing around on Friday against Lumberton, leading to a shutout on the evening for the Pirates.

Midway struggled offensively early on as the Pirates were able to keep them at bay, shutting down the run and keeping it a ‘no-fly zone’ in the secondary. After a tough battle, back and forth, Cody Ammons broke out, converting three first downs on the ground before sending the next run into the endzone. From here, the Pirates fell apart. Their defense struggled to contain the run game but held it down through the air. The Raiders defense however, continued to give Lumberton a beating, forcing them to take a safety after a series of setbacks caused by a fury of blue.

Midway got back in the saddle and grabbed another score after a healthy mix of passing and rushing had Lumberton lost. To cap off the game, the Raiders would steal the Pirates closest opportunity to get on the board with an interception, just five yards from the endzone. Westbrook would send a booming 30 yard pass to Andre Harps for their third and final score of the evening.

“We played well and I’m happy where we are at this season. It was an improvement from Wednesday. Overall, I mean, it was a good performance.”

Midway is looking strong and confident entering the season, they will be looking to avenge last year’s defeat to their longtime rivals, the Hobbton Wildcats, this upcoming Friday.

Clinton v West Columbus

The Dark Horses took on the West Columbus Vikings for the final game of the jamboree. As is tradition, Clinton came in hyped and ready with plenty of tackling and intense play. Chris Carr showed his value at tailback as he managed to keep the Vikings on their toes with elusive and powerful running.

Ny’Darion Blackwell was able to get the ball moving with his feet as he took advantage of a slower secondary. However, the Vikings were able to capitalize. Their defense shunted the high caliber offense, allowing them to get on the board despite a slew of Horses in the backfield.

With the game tied at one and one, it would be West Columbus that would overcome and take the night from Clinton’s hands.

Coach Cory Johnson was happy with his team’s performance and the competition for the preseason. He wrapped it up nicely with this.

“It was a good time, good first scrimmage. I’m proud of the effort my team gave. We’ve got a good foundation and ready to keep building.”

The Dark Horse’s defense was top notch on the evening with the offense just to get started for the year. Clinton’s first game will be against their rivals on Friday as they take on Northside-Jacksonville at home.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports

