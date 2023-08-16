Two Rival games kick off ‘23 season; Sampson County football on the horizon

The ‘23 season on the gridiron kicks off this Friday as all the county teams will be taking to the field for the first time in the regular season. Plenty of action to peruse with bragging rights on the line in Newton Grove as Hobbton hosts longtime rivals Midway. Clinton will be bringing in a rival of their own as well on Friday as they face off against Northside Jacksonville.

Clinton v Northside Jacksonville

Clinton is itching to get back into the action with them taking on the Northside-Jacksonville team on Friday. Last season, Jacksonville was sent home after taking the loss from a stout team, 33-12. The Dark Horses are looking to start their year off right with a big win.

Harrells v Arendell Parott

The Crusaders are seeking to kick the year off with a bang as they will host the Arendell Parrott Patriots. Last year, it was a shootout between these two with them putting up 93 points between the both of them. This season with a healthy crew, the Crusaders are hoping to repeat success of the Patriots on Friday.

Hobbton v Midway

Hobbton and Midway are set for their historic season opening game. These long time rivals have been battling for bragging rights for generations. Last season, the Wildcats and Raiders were in a slobberknocker with Hobbton taking home the glory for the first time in almost a decade, 40-32. This is sure to be a game no one should miss to start the ‘23 season.

Lakewood v Spring Creek

The Leopards are ready to hit the gridiron this year, with their first opponent being the Spring Creek Gators. Last year, the Gators were stomped on the road with Lakewood sending them home, empty handed as they took the shutout, 52-0. The Leopards will be looking to kick start this season the same way.

Union v West Columbus

The Spartans have come into the new year with hopes of taking a win this year. Last season their game against the West Columbus Vikings ended in a shutout loss. The Spartans will have to dig down deep to take an early season win against the Vikings.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports