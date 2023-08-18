Digging into the rivalries of the county

Clinton and Wallace are not the best of friends in this heated rivalry game that always seems to morph into high caliber action.

The Leopards have been hungry to dethrone Midway. Here Lakewood takes a chance and sends a pass over two Raider defensemen.

The Wildcats break into the backfield in last year’s rivalry match that ended the Raiders long held supremacy over Hobbton.

You see it on their faces. A chillier approach when the teams walk on the gridiron. This game is different. Not for money. Not for a trophy, but pride. The idea of hometown football you see on television played out as the whole community stops for a moment for this game.

The rivalry.

There’s something about competition people can’t fully walk away from. A sense that you must defend your hometown. The thrill of watching your team take on the neighbors. That mentality is exemplified in sport. It’s these games that bond a community and bring more excitement to sports. The long held rivalry.

All the football coaches the Independent spoke had various takes about rivalries, but the passion for them was unanimously hot. None of the teams having any intention of being the “little brother” in the game. The importance of them runs deep, even if you aren’t from around these parts. Sampson County native, Barrett Sloan commented on the long standing tradition of rivalry games.

“It’s the hometown tradition. You play for games like that. Twenty years from now when these kids are my age and they work with someone from a rival school. It’s bragging rights, ya know? You can’t take that away. It ain’t life or death but it means something around here.”

A similar opinion was mentioned by Mark Oates who recently took over the Union football program.

“I can say as a player, I never lost to another sampson county school. That’s something, even at 61 years old, I still hold near and dear. No kid in Sampson county can say they ever beat a Clinton team that I played on.”

The concept of bragging rights is expemplified in Oates’s statement. Those memories last a lifetime, win or lose, it stays with you. There is no trophy in these bouts, just glory. That fire to beat a team that for some reason you just can’t stand.

“I think it all comes down to our boys can whip your boys. Two small towns wantin’ bragging rights.” Joe Salas of Hobbton told the Independent.

When it comes to historical rivalrie, look no further than Midway and Hobbton. At a practice the Independent attended, Salas would only refer to Midway as the blue team, like it was a dirty word around those parts.

“Well it’s fun. It gets everybody excited and brings more energy to the game. Bottomline, it’s just fun and communities get pumped up.” Jason Arnette coach of the Harrells Crusaders.

This match-up has been the pinnacle of the Sampson County rivalries that has survived the test of time. At the Pigskin Jamboree this past Friday, you could cut the tension with a knife when Hobbton and Midway passed by each other on the field.

Though this one has been the one has survived, new rivalries are formed with every passing year. Rosewood being an example as they’ve been on the rise and have caused trouble for Sampson in the Carolina 1A making them a focal point of the ire to the community.

The Dark Horses of Clinton really take it to the Wallace Bulldogs every season as their rivalry has turned hot recently. New rivalries form through exposure, with the advent of social media. Coach Cory Johnson expressed how rivalries have improved through this medium.

“I think with all the technology, rivalries have gotten better. Kids and people can communicate, I think new rivalries form because people are playing people outside their box. We’ve got rivals outside the county, we’ve got Wallace and Northside Jacksonville, that’s a good thing.”

With social media, the communities have expanded and now players can keep the embers hot, essentially stoking the fire of competition.

Kyle Stevens, head coach of Midway, uttered similar takes but thought rivalries were on a downturn with the regular classification changes. Understandable, when considering the bump from 1A to 2A, a process the Raiders have taken part of in recent memory. Though the Hobbton game still remains a staple, other rivalries fall out.

With all this taken to account, rivalries are a quintessential part of competition. It produces the best games, the best crowd engagement. It becomes a conversation piece at the dinner table. It’s rooted at home. Whether it be volleyball, Soccer or any sport there must be a spark before the fire. Two rivalry games will be upon Sampson County this Friday with the Dark Horses hosting Northside Jacksonville and the Midway Raiders looking to pillage Newton Grove home of the Hobbton Wildcats.

Salas of Hobbton, who refused to call Midway by name, summed it up best.

“Everyone likes getting their pee hot over a big rivalry.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports