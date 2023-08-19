Lady Wildcats fall to Spring Creek, 3-2, follow up with sweep of James Kenan

After going up 2-0 on the Spring Creek Lady Gators volleyball team in hard fought matches, the Hobbton Lady Wildcats faltered in the succeeding games to lose 3-2.

After playing evenly for the first 12 points, the Lady Wildcats pulled away to pick up the first set 25-19.

The second set was an easier win with the Wildcats getting a 25-8 win. Things went the other way in the third set with the Lady Gators getting a 25-26 win and an identical 26-16 win in the fourth set. The final set was close again pushing the score to 17-15 for the Lady Gators

“It was a tough first loss,” commented Hobbton assistant coach Arianna Corbett. “We did some really great things, but our lack of communication and missed serves lead to our loss. Spring creek came back in the 3rd and 4th set and we got down on ourselves. The fifth set Hobbton really fought hard but came up short by 2 points.”

Corbett continued, “Zannah Hairr had some really great kills and serves for us. She helped give us our lead in the second set by running 12-0 with her serves. Preslee Roesch and Cassie Driver made smart plays. They pushed the ball to holes where Spring Creek couldn’t recover the it. Lola Warren and Kaitlyn Rodriquez had some good kills as well. We have some talented athletes this year and we look forward to seeing what the team can accomplish.”

Hobbton took to the road on Thursday to shutout the Lady Tigers of James Kenan, 3-0. This puts Hobbton even after their first two matches. They will return to Spring Creek for a rematch on Monday, Aug. 21 then following that they will defend their court against James Kenan on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

