Sampson County loads up for gridiron action; Football enters week two after electric opening week

Week one is in the books and football is back for the ‘23 season! The year kicked off with a raucous rivalry game when Midway reclaimed their pride and bragging rights over the Hobbton Wildcats, 36-26. Clinton took their first win in convincing fashion with a knockout game over Northside-Jacksonville, 40-7. The Leopards of Lakewood tore up the Spring Creek Gators in their opener 50-8 and Union took a beating in week one against the West Columbus Vikings, 58-0.

Sampson County will have another round of exciting football in week two. Here is a preview of the games for this upcoming Friday on the gridiron:

Clinton v Wallace Rose-Hill (Game of the Week)

The Bulldogs will be coming to Clinton on Friday where they will face their rivals the Dark Horses on the gridiron. These fiercely competitive squads will be giving their all during this rivalry matchup.

Last season, the Dark Horses received their first loss to Wallace Rose-Hill after a couple meetings. They won in good measure, taking a young Clinton team down 35-18. In their last five meetings, the Dark Horses have taken three wins and they will be aiming to add another dub to the win column.

After pummeling the Monarchs in their opening game, those young Horses are primed and ready to take back the bragging rights from the Bulldogs. Wallace will be looking to darken the Horse Complex after a nail biting loss to Havelock, 28-27.

They have the taste of victory and the Horses are primed for another round of it this Friday evening.

Harrells @ Faith Christian

The Crusaders are coming off a huge shutout win over the Patriots. The Crusader offense was humming along on the ground, as their running game carried them to a 47-0 rout. Harrells will be trying to keep this momentum in this week’s upcoming game against the Wayne Christian Eagles.

The Eagles are coming into the game with a win over Beacon Hill Homeschool 18-0. The match-up is slated for this coming Friday at 7 pm.

Hobbton @ Heide Trask

The Wildcats are ready to get the next game going after taking a loss in their season opener against their rivals, the Midway Raiders. They took it on the chin last week after the hard fought affair went south as Midway was able to get the jump on them and never look back.

The Wildcats clawed back but it wasn’t enough to gain the advantage. They lost, 46-36.

That’s not gonna stop them from bringing the heat as that game fueled the fire in their belly and they’ll be looking to take out that frustration.

This Friday they will be facing off against the Heide Trask Titans on the road, who is riding on a high note after a shutout victory over Rocky Mount Prep, 42-0. Game time is set for 7 pm.

Lakewood v KIPP Pride

Lakewood dominated their opponents last week after putting up 50 points against the Gators of Spring Creek. In their torching of Spring Creek, the Leopards ran all over the home team, posting 302 yards in their opening game. Between the seven rushers they used, Lakewood carried the ball 18 times total, with freshman Calvin Lacewell and senior Shamell Little adding over a hundred yards a piece, 121 and 110 respectively.

With their next game right around the corner they’ll be taking on KIPP Pride who is coming off a significant loss to Washington County, 52-0.

Midway @ James Kenan

Midway celebrated their victory over their longtime foe, the Hobbton Wildcats last Friday. After a hard fought battle on the gridiron, the Raiders were able to conquer Hobbton and avenge last year’s loss to them. They won the high scoring contest by a margin of ten, 46-36.

The James Kenan Cougars, following their season opening win. The Cougars were able to smash the Pirates of Swansboro, 44-19, in a truly hard-nosed match. Kenan ran for 502 yards on 59 carries with 11 different players.

The Raiders will host the run heavy Cougars this coming Friday for a battle on the field, the game is set begin at 7 pm.

Union @ Bear Grass Charter

Union took a nasty loss in their first game of the year against the West Columbus Vikings. The Spartans were manhandled on the road, allowing 46 points by the second quarter. The game ended with the Vikings adding on ten more before end, bringing the final score to 56-0.

The Spartans will travel out to Bear country to face off against the Bear Grass Bears on Friday. The Bears will be playing their first game of the season and Union will be hunting for that first win of the year. The game is set for 7 pm.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports