In 20 minutes, Clinton dispatches the Wolfpack in rout

The Dark Horses hosted the Whiteville Wolfpack on Monday for soccer in the hot summer sun. It got nasty and the game was cut short after Clinton nuked the Pack with an unstoppable offense. The Horses took the win, 12-0.

Twenty minutes, that’s all it took. The onslaught started early and it goes without saying that the Wolfpack were having an awful day. The Horses owned the pitch with three of their players getting two goals a piece with Walker Spell, Brock Sumner, and Griffin Williams. In the total, nine Dark Horses had a goal contributing to the blowout win.

The Wolfpack were sent home with loss, 12-0.

They will have a long break to relish the victory with their next opponent on Saturday as the Dark Horses take back to back wins in their opening games. They will be on the road and take on the Pine Lake Pride. Game time is slated for 11 am.

