The Lady Horses capped off week with 3-1 win over Lady Cougars

After tangling with and defeating Lakewood on Monday, the Lady Dark Horses continued non-conference volleyball play on Tuesday, taking on Goldsboro. This game can be summarized by frequent momentum changes but in the end it was Clinton that seized the opportunities at the right time and escaped the battle with a 3-1 victory.

In the first set, Clinton served their way two back-to-back points after Goldsboro hit into the net, and a serve slapped the top of the net and fell to the floor on the Lady Cougars side. Leading 2-0, the Lady Horses next serve went into the net, making it 2-1. Clinton’s Jenna Jackson recorded a kill, making it 3-1, prompting a Goldsboro timeout. Throughout the early part of the set, the Lady Dark Horses scored in spurts with the Lady Cougars occasionally breaking a serve. This cycle yielded a 9-4 score, but the cycle repeated a couple times as Clinton’s lead reached 13-6. Goldsboro, though, had a little spurt of their own hidden inside as they scored four consecutive points to get back to within 13-10, yielding the first timeout from the Lady Dark Horses. Out of the break, though, the Lady Cougars continued to fight, and made it 13-11 before Clinton could finally regain control. Still, though, the teams exchanged scores and the Lady Cougars kept clawing. They tied the game up at 15-15 as good, competitive volleyball was on display. The teams exchanged scores, but the Lady Dark Horses opened up an advantage at 20-17 and stretched it again 23-19. But the Lady Cougars again made another run at them. At 23-21, Clinton spent their last time out. This proved to be fruitful as the Lady Horses claimed the set 25-22.

The second set saw Goldsboro take their first lead at 2-0, an advantage that was quickly eliminated as Clinton came back and the score was tied at 3-3. The Lady Cougars, though, mounted a rally. Behind strong serving, Goldsboro opened a 10-6 advantage, which prompted a timeout from the Lady Dark Horses. The margin grew to 11-6 before Clinton finally broke the serve. Capitalizing on some Cougars miscues, the Lady Horses quickly closed the gap to within 11-10 before a serve out of bounds ended the spurt. A couple of sets later, the set was all square at 12-12 before Clinton went back ahead at 13-12. The margin reached 15-12 before Goldsboro finally signaled for timeout. Clinton continued to pull away as communication issues and bad hits plagued the Lady Cougars. What looked like a promising set for Goldsboro was suddenly in a free fall as the Lady Dark Horses worked their lead to 20-13. Just as quickly, though, Clinton became shaky as they handed Goldsboro 5-consecutive points, making it 20-18 and forcing the Lady Dark Horses final timeout of the set. The Lady Cougars were unable to complete the comeback, though, as Clinton claimed the second set, 25-21, to go up 2-0 in the match.

In the third set, the Lady Dark Horses took an early lead but could not maintain it. After leading 8-4, Goldsboro rallied and tied it up at 8-8, then took the lead at 9-8 to yield a Clinton timeout. Out of the break, the Lady Cougars made it 10-8 but the Lady Dark Horses countered and tied it back up at 10-10. Goldsboro, though, went back to work and again built a small lead at 13-10. Clinton made a few runs at the Lady Cougars, but they maintained a lead of two to three points as the game entered its latter stages. They led 19-15, applying heavy pressure to the Lady Dark Horses, who were searching desperately for a rally. That rally never came, though, as Goldsboro forced set number four with a 25-21 victory.

A close contest ensued in the early going of the fourth set, but Clinton opened some space with a 9-6 lead. Then at 10-7, the Lady Cougars chipped away two points, but bad hits made it 11-9 Lady Horses. Clinton then ran their lead back to 14-9, prompting a Goldsboro timeout. The lead reached 16-9 before the Lady Cougars stopped the bleeding but Clinton connected again, making it 18-10. It was Goldsboro that was needing a rally, but just like with Clinton in the third set, it never came. The Lady Cougars spent their last timeout, trailing 21-11, and the Lady Dark Horses would go on to win, 25-13.

With the win, Clinton is now 4-1 on the season. Following Tuesday’s showdown, the Lady Dark Horses were slated to take on Spring Creek on Thursdy.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports