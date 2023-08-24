First win slips through fingers, Lakewood falls in fifth set to Pender in competitive match, 3-2

The Lady Leopards were looking for their first win of the season as Pender came to the Jungle. Lakewood was coming off a three game losing streak, but managed to put the Patriots on their heels as they took them to the very end. Pender would escape the claws of the Leopards and sneak out a win in an intense 3-2 match.

The game started out with an impressive volley between the two. It turned sideways and the Leopards sputtered out on the court. After the promising start, Lakewood began falling apart. Miscues and hitting errors allowed Pender to runaway with it. It was 10-4 when the Lady Leopards called a timeout hoping to curtail the damage. Nothing seemed to work as they fell even further. The gap grew at an alarming rate with the Leopards side of the court silent. It was 15-4 when time was called from the Patriots end.. A sluggish response was seen before head coach Angela Neal laid down the law on her crew.

From the bench she could be heard, “That’s enough, stop fighting!”

Flashes of their potential were seen in the first but the damage had been done. The Lady Patriots put the first set to bed, 25-14.

The next game was different as the Lady Leopards fought back against the Patriots. More organized and vocal, Lakewood was able to mount a formidable offense. The Leopards clawed back to within one at 9-8. A resounding spike from Brennyn Rouse in two occasions put Lakewood back in it. The backline shored up and plays were starting to develop. Lakewood took the lead after an ace serve by Alyssa Fairchild with the score at 13-12. The Lady Leopards had woken up and pulled ahead as they had come together as a unit, 22-19. The Lady Patriots froze as Lakewood delivered the final three points to take their first set, 25-19. The series was tied one all.

Lakewood trailed after the cohesion from the last set appeared to have worn off. It was 5-1 Pender leading, when the Leopards called a timeout. Hitting fouls became troublesome on the home team’s end as multiple double hit penalties plagued them and put them further behind. They found themselves in deep, at 10-2. Like an avalanche, the mistakes and penalties piled on and Lakewood called another timeout trying to control the hemorrhaging of points at 14-2.

Finally, they got the ball back but another penalty from what looked to be a substitution penalty forfeited their serve, resulting in their point being removed as well. Lakewood got the ball back but not before Pender added a pair of scores. The Patriots tore up the Lady Leopards mid court, aiming for the open gap between Lakewood’s front and back lines, with ease as the home team kept stuttering and hesitating, looking to one another to return the shot. The set ended with Lakewood unable to break into double digits, 25-9.

The next game saw a huge turnaround once more as Lakewood led a rally that propelled them ahead by seven before Pender would receive the ball back at 12-5. After a round of errors made by the Lady Patriots, they were in too deep to escape the Lakewood’s grasp and the Lady Leopards finished out the set in convincing fashion, 25-12. The series was tied up at 2-2, sending them into the fifth and final set to determine the victors.

In the beginning of the round, the two teams battled it out and it was tied up three all. A slew of mistakes and fouls cost Lakewood dearly with Pender pressuring the Leopards into another collapse. The Lady Patriots were licking their chops with only four points left before the game was over. The home team called a timeout to try and regroup to salvage the round, but it was to no avail. Pender finished off the Lady Leopards and scored the final four needed to take the series, 15-4.

Lakewood now sits at 0-4 to start the year, but won their first two sets this season in dominating fashion. The Lady Leopards will have the weekend to stew and will be hungry to avenge their home court loss. They are set to travel to Pender on Tuesday Aug. 29, and face off again with the Lady Patriots (2-4). The following day they host the Lejeune Lady Bulldogs (0-3). Both games are slated for 6 pm.

