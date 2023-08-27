No love lost as Horses rout rival Bulldogs, 58-22

The Dark Horse Complex was without parking for the evening with Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton fans packed in for a mild Friday evening of gridiron action as the Dark Horses hosted the Bulldogs. After last year’s loss, the Dark Horses were looking for redemption and played with a ton of passion, unloading on the Bulldogs as they floundered about trying to make something happen against the home team. It was all Clinton, as the Horses crushed their rivals in a 58-22 romp.

Wallace got the ball at the kickoff to start the game and the Horses came in with fury. The domineering defense stuffed the Bulldogs in their first possession. Wallace went for a punt but Clinton wasn’t finished yet. Senior Alex Evans led the charge on special teams, with a sensational block. The thud heard throughout the complex electrified the Horses and Evans used his speed, recovered the ball and trotted into the end zone for the first points of the game.

Wallace got the ball back and was entering their second drive, now down seven. The Bulldogs took a chance and went with a deep pass after another pair of plays were snuffed out by the home team. He heaved the ball deep but the secondary was on high alert. T.K. Raynor played tight defense and snatched the pass away from the receiver for the interception. On all cylinders, the trenchmen for Clinton made a hole for Josiah McLaurin who would leave the Bulldogs in a cloud of dust. He turned on the jets and traversed 60 yards to the end zone for the second score for Clinton. In five minutes, the Bulldogs were in deep, behind 14-0 to the high-powered Horses.

Wallace’s offense continued to struggle with the wild Horse defense. Their quarterback couldn’t catch a break and their line continued to be ineffective against Clinton’s front three. They would be forced to punt after another empty drive. Ny’Darion Blackwell led the Dark Horses down the field with a pass to Jeffery Arnette off the slant route. He swiftly turned upfield causing two Bulldogs backs to collide. He’d finally be dropped but not after eating up twenty yards.

They continued to press the issue and they grinded out run after run. The Bulldogs broke and McLaurin would find the end zone again. The quarter ended with Wallace finally getting a first down. The Dark Horses were all business and carried the lead handily, 20-0.

Something happened at the turn of the quarter as the Bulldogs mounted a comeback. They successfully drove the ball downfield to put up their first score on the ground. In a stunning turn of events, Clinton lost possession and Wallace took over only 10 yards away from another touchdown. They’d make good use of their advantage and punched it in for a quick strike putting them four points away from tying it up, 20-16

Clinton got the ball back with a little over two minutes left in the first half. The Dark Horses played solidly and marched down the field off the legs of McLaurin, Blackwell and Josiah Robinson. With thirty seconds to spare, the Dark Horses remained strong and forced their way past the plane for the final score of the half. Going into the locker room, the Horses held a 12 point lead, 28-16.

The Dark Horses started the second half off with possession and wasted no time. Amaris Williams would take the ball and breakout into the open, carrying it 50 yards for a for a quick strike to start the new half with a bang. He would also snag the two point conversion to extend their lead, 36-16.

Wallace was getting desperate, down by twenty they took the chance and went for it on fourth. Clinton, as they had most of the game, bull rushed through the line and stopped the Dogs dead in their tracks, forcing a turnover one downs and putting the Horses in prime position for another score. McLaurin would trot in for another score, to make it 44-16

The “Madman” McLaurin was not going down and Wallace had no answer for the power rusher as he stomped his way in the end zone for another score. Clinton a huge lead in the third at 51-16. On the evening, McLaurin had crossed the plane five times on his breakout game. Wallace managed to drive down the field but it would take the remainder of the quarter. In the fourth, the Bulldogs would crawl all the way to the five yard line as the Horses punished him with hard hits. They’d sack the quarterback putting them in a precarious fourth down attempt. The Bulldog would scramble to the outside before Jayden Williams would lay a huge hit that put down the Bulldogs hopes of a score.

A comeback was not in the cards for the Dogs with their offense lost and their defense ineffective, the onslaught from the run game tore up the Bulldogs secondary. Robinson would take the final score for Clinton and the Bulldogs would wobble in for a touchdown with a minute left in the game.

A chorus came from the crowd as they chanted “Hey, hey, hey, Goodbye!” to the Bulldogs as the final seconds melted off the clock. Clinton reclaimed the rivalry putting down Wallace, 58-22.

Clinton will be on the road next week, licking their chops as they continue their run of dominance. In two games, the Horses have outscored their opposition 98-29 and the Lumberton Pirates are going to have to bring their best game if they want to have a chance against this powerhouse team.

Game is slated for next Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports