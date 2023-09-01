Clinton takes loss to Heide Trask in energetic volleyball match, 3-2

The Lady Dark Horses hit the court again on Tuesday night, continuing non-conference play. For this contest, Clinton (6-1) was hosting Heide Trask, who brought a 3-3 record into the game. After defeating Goldsboro on Monday, the Lady Horses were denied going 2-for-2 this week as the Lady Titans rallied for a fifth-set victory, winning 3-2.

Trask came out of the gate and opened a 3-0 lead to start the game before hitting out of bounds to give Clinton their first point. Then a net violation after a long volley made it 3-2 and then everything was all square at 3-3. From there, the Lady Titans went on a little run to make it 9-5, prompting a timeout from the Lady Dark Horses. Out of the break, Trask ran it to 10-5 before Clinton finally generated some offense to get back into contention. But again, this game of momentum swings continued. After getting back to within 10-8, the Lady Dark Horses surrendered 5-straight points to fall behind at 15-8, yielding their final timeout of the set. From there, Clinton managed to battle back to some degree, but ultimately Trask took a 25-18 set one victory.

The start of the second set mirrored that of the first as the Lady Titans opened a 3-0 before a ball in the net handed the Lady Dark Horses their first point of the set. Clinton, though, again mounted a comeback to tie things up at 4-4. After that, the Lady Dark Horses claimed a 6-5 lead, their first of the set, before making it 7-5 on back-to-back aces. Clinton established a solid lead, building it up to 11-7 at the midway point of the set. They continued to bolster their lead, getting all the way to 14-8 before timeout was called. The set continued to spiral away away from the Lady Titans as the Lady Dark Horses ran their lead to 18-11. At 21-12, Trask signaled for their final timeout of the set, seemingly only delaying the inevitable. Indeed, Clinton took set number two by the score of 25-13, tying things up at 1-1.

The third set saw both teams jostling back and forth. Neither team gained much of an advantage as the lead changed numerous times. The set was neck and neck all the way through but Clinton held a small advantage at 19-17 to yield a Trask timeout. From there, Clinton made it 21-17 as they were looking to to close things out. The Lady Titans, though, mounted a rally and got back to within 21-20. A serve into the net ended that run though and the score was 22-20. Trask came right back, however, tying it up at 22-22, before going back ahead at 23-22 to force a Clinton timeout. The game was tied up again at 23-23 but the Titans secured the next point to make it 24-23. Then, the Lady Horses scored back-to-back points to make it 25-24, prompting another timeout from Trask. An infraction against the Lady Titans in the ensuing volley handed Clinton the set point as the Lady Horses won 26-24 and went ahead in the match 2-1.

After opening a nice little lead in the fourth set, Trask could only watch as Clinton mounted a comeback to tie things up at 6-6. The Lady Titans, though, mounted another little run to go up 10-6, prompting the Lady Horses to signal for timeout. After making it 11-6, Clinton again staked a comeback, getting back to within 11-10. The Lady Titans, though, reopened their lead, running the tally back to 18-12 to force the Lady Horses final timeout of the set. Clinton couldn’t overcome the deficit as Trask took the victory, 25-14 to force set five.

Things were leaning heavily on Clinton’s favor at the start of the final set as the Lady Horses opened a 5-1 lead, which produced a timeout from the Lady Titans. They ran their lead to 8-1 before Trask caught a little spark to get back to within 8-6, forcing Clinton to spend a timeout. Out of the break, a net error made it 8-7 before the Lady Horses finally stopped the run. They then pushed their advantage back to 12-8, forcing Trask to burn their final timeout. Out of the break, the Lady Titans made another run, crawling back into contention to make it 13-12, forcing Clinton to spend their final timeout of the set. Out of the break, they tied the game up at 13-13 and again at 14-14. Then, the Lady Titans went ahead at 15-14, but Clinton came right back and tied it up at 15-15. But Trask gained the last two scores to win 17-15 and claim the match, 3-2.

With the loss, Clinton is now 6-2 on the season. They are slated for two games next week: hosting East Bladen on Tuesday and traveling to Trask on Thursday.

