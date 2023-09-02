Lady Crusaders fall to Eagles in intense match on the court, 3-1

The Rocky Mount Lady Eagles came to the Store on Tuesday, raring to takedown Harrells. After a long series of rallies and lead changes, the Lady Crusaders just missed the mark and Rocky Mount went home the victors, 3-1.

The match set sail and the volleyball soared back and forth over the net. The plays fizzled out fast on the Harrells side with some gaffes. The visiting team took the lead first and tallied onto it, cashing in on their opponents troubles. This continued for a spell while the Crusaders got themselves back in order. It was starting to look bleak with them trailing early on 13-4.

The Lady Crusaders turned it around and ran back to within two of Rocky Mount. The set was intense as they exchanged points all the way to 23, when they tied it up. With vigor and determination, the Lady Eagles were able to smack down Harrells and take the final points needed for their first set win, 25-23.

Rocky Mount full of moxie came back onto the court for the second round, this time Harrells would be the aggressor. The Lady Eagles struggled to get anything working as the Crusaders led a powerful response. They set and spiked plays with precision, putting Rocky Mount down in the early goings. Harrells held them to just two points, while they snagged 11. What looked like a blowout in the making turned ugly for Harrells when they fell into inconsistencies. Players bumped into one another, hits not clearing the net and miscommunication dwindled their lead. Another big push from the Crusaders propelled them ahead and once more they had a massive lead after a slew of miscues from the opposition. Three points away from claiming the round, the Eagles had closed the gap a bit before they caught fi re. Rocky Mount tied it up after a scoring drought from Harrells to put it at 22 all. There was no quit in the electric finale with desperation saves out of bounds, the hollow sound of elbows hitting the court for digs. The Eagles couldn’t muster enough though to knock the Crusaders down and fell short taking loss, 26-24.

From here, the Crusaders continued on the up and down train. In the next set, they found themselves in almost the same scenario as the first round as they stumbled through the opening points. Rocky Mount threw the Crusaders down bad, suppressing their fire at 11-2. Suddenly, they started to wind down and Harrells came roaring back, followed by another lengthy point exchange, before they’d finally take the lead. Unfortunately, the down turn came again and they’d lose it, the following serve. The Lady Eagles rushed forward and finished out the set the victors, holding off Harrells, 25-23.

From huge comebacks to last minute collapses, Harrells would follow the same pattern in the fourth multiple instances of long volleys was the theme of the final round. The ladies were relentless on the court with athletic digs and high flying spikes and blocks. A series of miscues was the separating factor for the game. The Lady Crusaders went through incredible highs of superb play to bottoming out. This cost them in the end and the Eagles were able to hold their lead longer before the final point that put down Harrells 25-22.

The Crusaders now sit at 1-7 and currently fourth in conference with a 1-2 record. Their match against the Faith Christian Eagles this week was postponed due to the recent weather from Hurricane Idalia. No date yet, but they are slated to be on the road next week to take on Village Christian on Sept. 5 at 5:15 p.m. They will defend the home court on Thursday Sept. 7 against the Kerr Vance Lady Spartans at 5:15 p.m.

