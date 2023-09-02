Crusaders fall to the Eagles after second half rally, 3-2

The clouds were rolling in at the Store, a darkened pitch greeted the two sides. The pitch was ripe for action as the Crusaders hosted the Rocky Mount Eagles. Harrells would fall to their opponent in a drama filled match 3-2.

On the pitch, Harrells held up their end against a relentless Eagles squad. As they fought in midfield, Rocky Mount was able to penetrate the backline to snag the first goal of the match to take the early lead. Harrells remained firm in their resolve and fought hard to battle back into the match. The Crusaders pushed back and pierced the Eagles backline scoring a goal from Caleb Kirven from Jesus Bautista for the goal to tie all up at one all.

A red card set the team back however setting up the dominoes that would result in Harrells being short a player. They battled back and forth despite the odds and refused to go down. By halftime after the electric contest on the pitch, the game remained locked up with neither able to breakthrough and score. The backline remained steadfast and held their ground keeping the game tied.

In the second half, it was much the same with the Eagles and Crusaders vying for the win. Though Harrells was playing ten on the pitch after the penalty, they played with vigor and kept the Eagles at bay with a tight defensive stand. This however wasn’t enough and Rocky Mount was able to land the glancing blow that kept the home team down for the match. The boys were feeling the fatigue and were unable to stop the roaring visiting team. Two snipes at the net put Harrells behind at 3-1.

The Crusaders were able to fire back and send one in the opposing net. A swift pass from Baustista to Adrian Marquez resulted in a goal to bring them within one, but the damage was already done. The Eagles carried home a victory after a tough fought match on the field against the Crusaders, 3-2.

Coach Rodolfo Sandoval commented on the game.

“It was a well fought out game as we tried to find the back of the net after being down a man for 60 minutes of the game.”

The Crusaders match on Thursday had been postponed due to weather. They will start their week on the road against the Oakwood Eagles at 4 p.m. on Sept. 6. The following day, they face off against the Kerr Vance Spartans at 4:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson