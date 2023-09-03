Coach Blake Travers focuses ahead; Lady Spartans ready for rematch

The Union Lady Spartans have been making waves this season as they’ve posted a 5-1 record to kick off the season. Their first loss came at the hands of Wallace Rose-Hill in a heated exchange that ended in a tight match, 3-2. The game was electric with the players taking nose dives into the hardwood to save the play. On both ends, the contest was energetic as they fought to take points and bring home the victory. Coach Blake Travers spoke with the Independent looking ahead as they prepare for their rematch on Monday on the road.

Travers has put together a successful team for Union High and spoke on how the team is looking and what he plans to bring to the Lady Bulldogs court.

“Obviously it’s still pretty early in the season, but 5-1 through 6 games is a great starting point. I feel like we’re playing well but we still have reached our ceiling in what we could be.”

This doesn’t come without training and keeping everyone on the same page. The mantra has to be sold to the players, without a commitment there is no team, no success, no hardware for the cabinet.

“I’ve been impressed at the buy-in of our upperclassmen willing to put team success above personal success. That’s tough to come by in this day and age of youth sports. I think it’s testament to the culture that we’ve all worked hard to establish here.“

The match against the Lady Bulldogs was another huge challenge following a tough win against the North Brunswick which they escaped defeat in a 3-2 bout on the court. After letting Wallace off the hook, the Lady Spartans have some work to do.

“The Wallace game is one that we felt we let get away from us. When you’re up 11-4 in the 5th set, you have to find a way to close that out. But we’re gonna look at the stats and watch the film and make the necessary adjustments for the next time we see them. We gotta play smart and not get caught out of position. Our hitters need to stay aggressive when the opportunities present themselves.”

After a dazzling display, the Lady Spartans will have their rematch against on Monday, Sept. 4. Travers and company will be looking to avenge the win that slipped by them.

“I’m excited to see how our team responds after a tough loss. We’re an experienced team and we know what it takes to win. It should be a great rematch!”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson