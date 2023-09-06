Hobbton runs wild; dominates East Columbus on gridiron, 47-16

The Hobbton Wildcats traveled to East Columbus on Monday evening to play their football game that Hurricane Idalia postponed from Friday. They carried home their first win of the season with the final score of 47-16.

The Gators got first chance at the ball and made good on it, scoring within the first minute in their opening drive. On the ground they punched it in for two making it had an 8-0 lead. It didn’t hold it for long, as Hobbton turned the ball around recovering an on-side kick at the opposing 49-yard line. After moving the ball into the red zone, Garrett Britt got the first of his touchdown for the Cats, on a 6-yard run with 8:25 left in the first quarter. Britt also converted for two on the run, tying it up eight all. The quarter ended with them deadlocked.

East Columbus came close to changing the score early in the second quarter; however, the Wildcat defense shut down the effort, making a huge goaline stand. The Wildcats drove the ball 99 yards with the touchdown coming off a 25 yard pass from Cole Weeks to Britt for the score. They couldn’t convert on the extra point, but held a six point lead at 14-8, with 10:05 left in the second quarter.

Halfway through the second, Alzyion Smith was lurking in the secondary and picked off a Gator pass. He carried it to the Gator 45-yard line where the Wildcats set up shop for another drive. They quickly turned it this in a score that came on a 22-yard hook-up from Weeks to Britt. Joe Corbett nailed the field goal, extending Hobbton’s lead to 13 with the score at 21-8. The half ended with a pick by Smith and the Cats were riding high going into the locker room for the break.

The Wildcats had first chance after halftime and made good on their possession. After two minutes of play, Hobbton was airing it out and putting the Gator secondary down. With 10:07 left in the third quarter after marching down the field, the Wildcats hit pay dirt again on another Weeks-Britt connection for 15 yards and a score.

The Gators were shut down again the Wildcat defense on their next possession, who wasn’t letting up. Weeks hooked up with Ashawd Wynn this time and hit him on a 16-yard pass; Wynn took it in for the score, burying the Gators in offensive strength. Corbett’s kick split the uprights, leaving East Columbus in the dust, 34-8.

The next Gator drive ended when they fumbled the ball and Ethan Suggs came out of the bottom of the pile with the recovery setting up the Wildcats the ball on the Gator 28-yard line.Wildcat Workhorse Daniel Aguilar, who had been carrying the load on the ground. He got into the end zone on a three-yard run to up the score to 40-8. Corbett, again, split the uprights for the PAT and a 41-8 Wildcat lead.

The Wildcat defense shut down the next Gator possession early in the final quarter as they coughed up the ball at the Wildcat 37-yard line. With 6:30 left in the game, Hobbton Amahmari Armwood scored on a 20-yard scamper to the three-yard line. He scored on a three yard run to go up 47-8.

The determined Gators weren’t finished and they pressed hard to finally score with 23 seconds left in the game. They converted the two point on the ground and the game closed out with Hobbton claiming the victory, 47-16.

“I’m super proud of the defense,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “The “O” line played great. We got better; but, we still have a lot of improvements to make.”

Offensively, Weeks threw for 192 yards completing 12 of 16 attempts. Wynn caught seven for 79 yards and one touchdown. Britt caught four for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Reginald Thompson had one reception for 30 yards.

On the ground, Aguilar rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries scoring two touchdowns. Amahmari Armwood carried the rock four times for 83 yards and one touchdown. Weeks had one carry for six yards and Britt had one rush for 6 yards and one touchdown.

The Wildcats take their first win and now stand at 1-2 as they enter week four of gridiron action. They will be at home again this Friday as they take on the Spring Creek Gators (0-3). Game time is slated for 7 p.m.

