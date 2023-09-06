Midway dominates Union; sweeping them 3-0

Old rivals Midway and Union met up on the volleyball court on Tuesday, meeting up in an inner county showdown. With these two teams expecting big seasons, a fun match up was expected to unfold. At the end of the night, though, it was Midway that ran away with victory, winning in straight sets, 3-0.

In the first set, it was the Lady Raiders that struck first, getting a lead they’d never relinquish. Though the match was a close one, Midway led from start to finish and won the opening set, 25-19, to go up one set to none.

In the second set, that wasn’t the case. Union opened a 3-0 lead, punctuated by an Adrienne Barbour block that dropped in for a point to fire up the Lady Spartans. The Lady Raiders countered with a couple of points, but Union maintained their lead at 5-2. From there, Midway rallied and staked a 7-5 lead before a serve out of bounds ended the streak. After that, the Lady Raiders ran their lead to 11-7, prompting Union to burn a timeout. After Midway turned their advantage up to 14-8, the Lady Spartans dug in and fought back, getting back to within 14-11 before the Lady Raiders countered. Midway looked to be running away after bolstering their lead to 19-11, but again Union came back, making it 19-15. The Lady Spartans couldn’t entirely complete the comeback, though, as the Lady Raiders closed out set number two with a 25-16 victory.

To start the third set, the teams exchanged points before Midway opened up a 6-2 lead. Consecutive scores for Union, though, tightened things up again at 6-5. That’s as close as the Lady Spartans would get, however, as the Lady Raiders really opened up an advantage. Union signaled for timeout as Midway led 17-8, but after that, the Lady Raiders put it on cruise control and staked a 25-10 victory in the third set to win the match, 3-0.

With the win, Midway is now 3-2 on the season. They were slated to hit the road again on Thursday at Union and at Harnett Central on Friday.

Union is now 5-2 overall. Their only other contest this week was Midway on Thursday.

