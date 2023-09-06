Late game heroics propel Raiders ahead of the Panthers, 40-36

Midway welcomed their foe North Johnston into a packed Tommy Sloan stadium. The game was supposed to be played Thursday night but due to weather it got moved back a night. It was a low scoring first half, but the second half was a shootout as the Raider came away with the 40-36 win.

The Raiders won the toss and deferred, so the Panthers would get the ball first. They would set up shop on their own 49. Using the running game they would march right down the field with ease until they got inside the five that is where the Raider defense would tighten down. They would not allow much the first three plays. On fourth and goal from the three, Traquin Watson took the direct snap and ran into the endzone. The two point try would be no good and make it 6-0 with 9:06 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers would get the ball right back as they caught the Raiders sleeping to recover the onside kick. They started their second drive on the opposing 41-yard line. Johnston would get a first down on their first play but not much after that due to two penalties and the Raiders stopping the run. Midway would take over on their own 24. The Raiders drove the ball down the field with Cody Ammons carrying the rock. A 23-yard gain and some Panther penalties to set up first and goal inside the ten cap off the first quarter.

The Raiders would start the second quarter with a pass to Kemari McNeil where he would take it to the one yard line. Ammons would run it in for the score but the two point try would be no good to make it 6-6 with 11:41 left before half time. The Panthers started their next drive midfield, where they would drive the ball down the field, and Zack Logan took it in for another score. Cooper Gibson would run the two point try in to make it 14-6 with 8:06 left in second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Midway’s Tanner Williams would take it 50 yards to the house. The two point try did not succeed and they trailed by two, 14-12 with 7:55 left in quarter.

The first half came to a close with Midway encroaching in the red zone. The Panthers were saved by the whistle as their lead was in danger of changing hands. The Raiders closed the gap, but still trailed going into halftime, 14-12.

The Raiders would get the ball to start the second half and take over on the opposing 46. It would only take the Raiders minutes to score, a 23-yard run by Ammons and a throw to Gregory, set up the raiders at the four. Tripp Westbrook would run it in to take the lead for Midway. The two point try would be no good, making it 18-14.

The Raiders would recover the onside kick, paying the Panthers back from the first, and take over on the 47. A false start penalty would start the drive but on the next play as Westbrook would find McNeil for a 52-yard pass for the score. The Raiders would lead 24-14 with 9:39 left in third quarter. The Panthers would take over at the own 48 and, using the rush, drove the ball down the field. Midway froze them at third and eleven, but they would pick it up with a run. The next play Ayden Pone would find the endzone from 14 yards out and Cooper Gibson would run the two point in to make it 24-22 with 3:39 left in third.

Midway took over at the 44 yard line but their drive fizzled out. The Panthers would get the ball at the own 16 but it didn’t last long as Jarrett Cooper would force a fumble and Preston Medlin would recover it, setting the offense up with great field position. They could not capitalize, however, as they would go four and out. The Panthers took over on their own 17. They would have a few good rushes and would score when Traquin Watson would take the sweep. He reversed field and broke some tackles.and cruised 68 yards for the score but the two point try would be no good 28-24 with 8:26 left in game.

The Raiders would get the ball on own 46 and it didn’t take long for them to respond. Two pass plays, one to McNeil and one to Gregory, with a 16-yard run by Ammons would set them up at the 17. Westbrook would find McNeil for the score and Ammons would run the two in to make it 32-28 with 6:05 left in the game. Johnston would get the ball on their own 40 and put together a good drive. Traquin Watson took the sweep for 36 yards and the touchdown. They would get the two as Cooper Gibson took it in to make it 36-32 with 2:11 left in game. Did the Raiders have one more drive in them?

You bet, as the Raiders get the ball on their own 40, using the passing and ground game, they got into panther territory. Despite the strong showing, they fizzled out, setting up a fourth and five from the Panthers 43. On fourth down Westbrook would find Gregory for a big gain but a penalty undid all of that. The Raiders would be facing fourth and eleven, but that didn’t stop them, with Westbrook finding Gregory twice over the middle for the first down. Time was running out, after a spike two incomplete passes, they were set up with another fourth down. They converted again with Westbrook would find Gregory on a screen to set up first and goal inside the ten. From there, Ammons would get a few yards to set up second and goal. Ammons would power his way in to retake the lead. He’d also take the two point for the nail in the coffin, 40-36 with 28.5 seconds left. The Panthers would get a few plays and get close enough for a hail mary but it would fall short and Midway took the win 40-36.

Westbrook when ask about the last drive “I was telling everybody that they left us too much time and we work on those situations every day, so I trusted we were going to score. We wanted it more than they did.”

When asked about the connection between him and Gregory that last drive.

“I believe in him he believes in me we had some luck came out of that as he bobbled one and caught it that’s just great focus.

Gregory when asked about the last drive and Westbrook hitting him with the big passes “I trust my QB to make the plays to score and if he was going to give me the ball I was going to do what I can make the plays to score and give the team the win.

“My guys make some big plays in the second half our defense got back to the fundamentals on football by tackling better and wrapping up. It is just positive that the kids keep their head up and keep fighting and make the small improvements in game.” Coach Kyle Stevens comments. He continued on.

“Those guys are our playmakers, and we really rely on those kids to make the big plays for us. It reminds me of the East Bladen game last year as we went down and scored with not much time left so it was the same thing just get the ball to your playmakers and trust them to make plays and they did.”

They will defend the home arena once more as they will host their county neighbors the Lakewood Leopards (3-0). The Raiders (1-2) will be looking to spoil Lakewood’s win streak, this Friday at 7 p.m.

