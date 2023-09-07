Lady Horses lose to the Rosewood Lady Eagles, 3-0

A scheduling change brought the Rosewood Eagles to Clinton to face off on the court on Tuesday. The Lady Horses played well in the early goings of the three sets but Rosewood managed to break the Horses and take the sweep. Clinton loses in three to the Eagles.

To kick off the set, the Lady Horses played strong and forced Rosewood into the hole early on. Something switched in the Eagles play and they barreled back into the match. They’d tie it up, then take the lead. Clinton battled back and the game entered an intense series of volleys. The point exchange didn’t go higher than ones and twos as they played for supremacy of the court. This continued up until they became deadlocked at 21 all. During the electric match, Kailee Parrish and Cadence Best had some stout performances with play saving digs and powerful spikes to keep them rolling forward. This didn’t keep the Lady Eagles from climbing higher and snagging the set, 25-21.

In sets two and three, a similar pattern emerged with Clinton holding the high ground early, only to sputter out midway and drop the round. In the second, the Lady Horses had pinned the Eagles down after a running start at 7-2. Nothing could seemingly stop Clinton as they continued to make excellent plays at the net and recovery. This, much like the last set, didn’t last and Rosewood closed the gap quickly. Clinton lost ground and found themselves tied with their opposition at 10 all, they’d take the lead on the next serve. After the Clinton timeout, they had a renewed vigor but it was short-lived. The Eagles took over and the home team couldn’t answer them despite the hard play, they kept losing points to Rosewood. They’d take their second loss of the match, 25-18.

In the final set, the Lady Horses zoomed ahead, again, to 7-2 after a triple aces from Parrish. Her outside game propelled them ahead but it wouldn’t hold. A dog fight ensued after Rosewood rallied back to tie it up at 13. Nothing seemed to slow down the opposition and the Lady Eagles would snuff out the Clinton advances and take the win, 25-18, sweeping the Horses in three.

Clinton returned to in action that Thursday on the road to face a familiar foe, the Heide Trask Lady Titans. They’d tak e the first to sets, putting the Lady Titans down 2-0. Trask would fight into extra points in the third, but Clinton would slip out of the Titan grip to sweep their opposition, 3-0.

The Lady Horses are now 7-3 and looking to shut down the Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs (7-2) on Monday, Sept. 11. This rivalry game will feature two relatively even teams and the Horses will be looking to takedown this foe. Game is set for 6 p.m.

