Dark Horses shut out Panthers 4-0; Bulldogs ruin Clinton’s win streak, 3-2

The Dark Horses have had a busy week thus far and will continue until Thursday. Clinton had two opponents back to back and walked away splitting the difference 1-1. They shutout the North Johnston Panthers 4-0, then took a loss on the road against the Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs 3-2.

Clinton v North Johnston

Clinton hosted North Johnston on Tuesday for some action on the pitch. The Dark Horses engine seemed to be stalling out with a usually high offensive juggernaut struggling to make plays. The Dark Horses were able to keep the Panthers scoreless and walked away with the victory, 4-0.

The Horses entered the match hot and scored with a pair of scores that put the Panthers in the hole. Johnston was able to keep the Horses in the corral however, and the powerhouse team was stifled. They continued to push but nothing was changing, Clinton could not get their advances to produce goals. Talking amongst Horses became more and more subdued with the Horse coaching crew being heard over the players. The half came to a close with the score unchanged at 2-0.

Kicking off the second, Clinton came in hot and scored quickly putting them up by three, just a couple of minutes into the half. From here, the Panthers kicked up their intensity. The Dark Horses found themselves rendered inert as their play was not as crisp. The match waxed on and Johnston made some serious runs at Clintons net. The pitch was silent and the Horses couldn’t seem to get in contact with one another.

Despite all this, with ten minutes left in the match, Clinton rallied. Johnston miscalculated a pass in the midfield and the Horses recovered it. With their speed and tenacity, they were able to get the upper hand in Panther territory. Julian Najera took a shot on net that was blocked. Jonathan Gutierrez was in perfect position for the cleanup and tapped the ball in as the goalie scrambled but couldn’t recover.

The remaining minutes, Johnston would continue to press but the Horses stood firm and defended their pitch to the final seconds.

“Weather has been crappy. These guys are ready to see more live game action. We are moving in the right direction. I have a great group of players who play team oriented soccer.” Coach Brad Spell of Clinton told the Independent.

Clinton took their fourth consecutive win with this victory. The final score was 4-0. They faced off against Wallace Rose-Hill the following day.

Clinton v Wallace

There wasn’t a lot of time in between before the Dark Horses found themselves on the road to take on their rivals, the Bulldogs of Wallace Rose-Hill. After taking them down last season in a 3-0 shutout, Wallace was not keen for this to happen again.

In the first half, it was deadlocked for a spell before Wallace would strike first, putting Clinton behind. The Dark Horses would have some time at the break to readjust and come out stronger. At halftime, Clinton trailed 1-0.

The break proved fruitful as the Horses were able to free themselves up and put a pair of goals in the net. Seavy Jordan and Walker Spell put two notches on the scoreboard with their shots. This wasn’t enough however as the Bulldogs would strike a pair of their own, giving them the one point lead.

Clinton took one on the chin as they were sent home with the loss after a hard fought game, 3-2. The Dark Horses (4-1) will have another quick turnaround as they are set to take on the East Bladen Eagles (3-2). They will be defending the homefront on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the match set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson