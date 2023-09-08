Leopards rally, but kept winless in heartbreaker

Lakewood Leopards were on the prowl in the Jungle as they hosted the East Columbus Gators. After a close finish to the Lejeune Bulldogs, the Lady Leopards were ravenous for a win. The Lady Gators, however, would take this one with a strong finish in the fifth set, leaving Lakewood still winless, 3-2.

The opening set showed a side of the Leopards that shocked the Jungle on Wednesday. Swift rotations, pinpoint sets and devastating spikes were the theme for the first round. They held down the Lady Gators for a minute, but they adjusted. After a series of drawn out plays with neither team willing to budge, East Columbus would settle it up and tie Lakewood at 17 all.

Fell behind but ran back into it. 19-17. Strong play, communication and passion overwhelmed the Lady Gators. Kiyah Braxton with point saving dig that resulted in a score for them. 23-21. Lakewood takes win after along comeback 25-21.

Lakewood battled back to tie it up at five all in the second. Kaycie White made a point saving dive that kept the Lady Leopards on top. After gaining a commanding lead, the Gators closed the gap and came within one at 20-19. Brennyn Rouse with a heavy spike for the go ahead to reclaim the lead. The Lady Leopards but couldn’t hold the lead and East Columbus eked out the win, 25-22. The match series was tied at 1-1.

The third set saw Lakewood crumble after a hard fought round where they remained neck n’ neck with the Lady Gators. It was difficult period for the Leopards as a slew of errors had them behind. They dropped the round, 25-19 with them unable to muster what they needed to take the set. Lakewood trailed 2-1.

Lakewood’s knees were buckling under the stress of the Gators. Their jaws closing on the game and the Leopards future was looking bleak. A starting ace off the serve of Rouse was the fuel that froze East Columbus. From there, they put together a seven point run and took the set out from under them. 26-24.

A quick one two had Lakewood ahead 2-0 in the fifth and yet those pesky Gators wouldn’t stay down. They pulled ahead after a four point rally to make it 4-2. They would only snag one more point but Lakewood was already behind 10-3. Despite the passion play to stay in it, the Leopards would drop the fifth set, 15-7.

They had a quick turnaround and the following day they traveled to West Bladen to face the Lady Knights on the court. It didn’t go the way they had hoped and the Leopards were swept on the road, 3-0.

Lakewood stands at 0-8 on the year and will be on the road Tuesday to face off against their rivals the Union Lady Spartans (5-3). Game is set to begin at 6 p.m.

