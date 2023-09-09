Wildcats fall to rival Raiders, 3-0, draws with Princeton, 2-2

The Midway Raider soccer team came to Hobbton Thursday afternoon and went home with a second win over the Wildcats. The final was 3-0.

The Raiders scored on a penalty kick to go up 1-0, midway through the match. The game was a hard fought defensive affair with both teams getting shots at goal but the keepers were mostly successful fending off the attacks.

“We played hard just couldn’t do enough in the final third to score, commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We moved the ball good at times but we just need to be a little more patient in the final third. Midway is a good team and games like this is only going to help us in the playoffs.”

The Wildcats, also, played the Princeton Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon. That ended with a 2-2 tie after a hard fought game.

Jacobs commented, “We didn’t have our best game tonight but that happens. We were not patient enough. We didn’t make that extra pass or extra touch tonight that could have open up the play. The best thing about this happening to us is it’s early on in the season and we could use this to get better. Which I’m confident that we will do just that.”

Hobbton now sits at 4-2-1 on the year. Next week, the Wildcats host North Johnston Tuesday and Harnett Central Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson