In a close one, Raiders escape Leopard’s claws after a fiery battle on the gridiron, 32-26

Midway’s Ke’Mari McNeill clinches his first receiving touchdown of the game, fending off a a pair of Lakewood defenders along the way.

An inner-county rivalry showdown unfolded at Midway High School Friday night when the Raiders hosted Lakewood out on the gridiron. The undefeated Leopards were looking to keep their winning ways going while Midway was aiming for consecutive wins for the first time this season. After writing the latest chapter of this rivalry storybook, it was Midway claiming bragging rights this season, defeating Lakewood in a nail-biter, 32-26.

After a short opening kick, the first of many on the night, Lakewood received first possession at the 50-yard line. After a couple of failed plays, the Leopards began to drive with back-to-back plays going for first downs to get into Midway territory. Just a couple plays later, Rylan Godbold hooked up with a wide open Jaziah Brunson for a 14-yard touchdown to put Lakewood ahead 7-0 with 8:25 on the clock in the first quarter.

The Raiders took the ensuing kickoff at their own 27-yard line, looking to answer. One play after converting a fourth and one, quarterback Tripp Westbrook connected with Ke’Mari McNeill on a 48-yard pass play for their first touchdown of the game. Midway then opted for, and converted, a 2-point conversion to lead 8-7 at the 5:28 mark in the first quarter.

Another short-field situation for the Leopards and they went right back to work. It took a little under two minutes for Godbold to hook up with Shamell Little on a 23-yard touchdown pass to put Lakewood back out in front. The Leopards also attempted a 2-point conversion, but came up short, leaving the score at 13-8 with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

Another short kickoff continued the trend as Midway began their next drive on their own 37-yard line. One play after picking up the first down, Westbrook connected with McNeil again, who hauled in the pass and weaved through traffic for a 34-yard touchdown. The Raiders converted their second straight 2-point try, taking a 16-13 lead with 1:55 left in the first.

Lakewood was given another possession at midfield. This time, though, they went three and out and were forced to punt as time expired in the first quarter.

Now in the second, Midway was setting up for their next possession on the Leopards 49-yard line. Their drive showed some promise after a big pass play, but it stalled out at the Lakewood 13-yard line where the Leopards took over on offense

There, Lakewood took a huge gamble on fourth and one inside their own 25-yard line, but it paid off as the Leopards converted for a fresh set of downs. After that, though, they went three and out and were forced to punt. Following the punt, the Raiders set up on the Leopards 48-yard line.

This drive, though, ended in disaster for Midway as a Westbrook pass attempt was mishandled by its intended receiver and off his fingers and into the hands of Lakewood’s Jaziah Brunson. He returned the ball well into Raiders territory, but a block in the back pushed the Leopards back a little. They set up shop at the Midway 45-yard line with 5:13 left in the second quarter.

Lakewood went on to convert Midway’s turnover into points, picking up a long fourth down conversion along the way. With 2:22 on the clock, it was Godbold that ran in the QB sneak from the half-yard line, putting the Leopards back out in front. Their 2-point try failed, and Lakewood regained the lead 19-16.

The Raiders set up shop on their own 35-yard line, looking to get an answer before the half. Another disastrous pass from Westbrook, though, provided the Leopards their second pick of the game, further feeding the momentum they had garbled up prior to the half. Lakewood led 19-16 at halftime.

When play resumed in the second half, the Raiders received the opening kick at their own 47-yard line. They plowed their way down the field, utilizing a solid run game to march their way all the way into the end zone. With 9:11 on the clock, Cody Ammons scampered in from the 5-yard line to put Midway back on top. After a successful 2-point try, the Raiders recaptured the lead 24-19.

After a kickoff out of bounds, Lakewood started on their own 45-yard line and on the first play of the drive, coughed up a fumble that was recovered by the Raiders’ Trent Hughes. Midway took over on the Leopards 49-yard line, looking to extend their lead.

Again, the Raiders turned to their run game, which proved to be just as effective this drive as Midway reached the red zone in just three plays. Then, with 7:20 on the clock, Westbrook dialed his own number and ran it in from the 10-yard line to bolster the Raiders lead. Ammons tacked on the 2-point try, and Midway led 32-19.

Looking to bounce back, Lakewood took the next possession on their own 34-yard line. They also utilized a solid ground attack, getting down into Midway territory before facing a tough fourth down. For the third time on the night, the Leopards overcame fourth down, this time by way of a pass interference call, keeping their drive alive at the Raiders 20-yard line.

At the end of the third quarter, Midway led 32-19, but the Leopards were threatening inside the 5-yard line.

When play resumed, it took Lakewood two plays for Godbold to rumble in on a 3-yard keeper up the middle, drawing the Leopards close again with 11:19 to play. After Lakewood converted the PAT, the score was 32-26.

After the expected short kick from Lakewood, Midway’s offense was back on the field on their own 49-yard line. Facing a huge fourth and short, the Raiders shot themselves in the foot with a false start, backing them up into a long fourth down attempt. A Westbrook to McNeill pass completion converted the first down for Midway, keeping their drive alive. This also allowed the Raiders to work more clock, but they failed to get any points, coming up short on fourth and goal at the 8-yard line.

With 2:15 left in the game, Lakewood took over, hoping for some late-game heroics on one final drive. A comeback wasn’t in the cards, however, as the Leopards went four and out at their own 15-yard line to give Midway the ball with 58.6 left in the game.

With Lakewood out of timeouts, all that was left for the Raiders was to line up in victory formation to kneel out the clock. Midway celebrated the rivalry win, walking off with a 32-26 victory.

Next week, the Leopards, now 3-1, will host Jones County on Friday, looking to get back into the win column following their first loss of the season.

For Midway, also 3-1, they will hit the road to take on former conference foe Goldsboro.

Both game times are set for 7 p.m

