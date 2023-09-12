Spartans looking to avenge triple overtime loss to Gators, Lakewood defends jungle against Jones

Spartans aim for first win against Gators this upcoming Friday. Pictured is Laurencio Grimalda during Star Communications Pigskin Jamboree

Sampson County will host another round of exciting gridiron action this week. After Clinton’s big win over the Whiteville Wolfpack, they still have yet to fall to the opposition. The Wildcats squad is starting to churn as they enter the week with back to back wins. Union is still searching for their first “W’ this season and will be looking to snatch it from the Spring Creek Gators in the Game of the Week.

Hobbton (2-2) v North Johnston (2-1)

The Panthers are back in Sampson County, this time, they will be facing off against the Wildcats of Hobbton on the gridiron.

On paper, the Wildcats hold a significant advantage through the air, while the Panthers own the ground game. Hobbton’s air raid offense has outshined the Panthers this season with the Wildcats averaging 270 yards a game. On the other hand, North Johnston has relied heavily on the run game, averaging 212 yards in their contests. That being said, Hobbton shows more of a balance and not lopsided in either department.

Hobbton has nearly doubled their total yards per game when compared to the Panthers at 402 to 229. The Wildcats will be on the prowl, carrying back to back wins into this Friday affair. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Lakewood (3-1) v Jones Sr. (0-3)

The Leopards will host the Jones Sr. Trojans this upcoming Friday. After a nail biting loss to rivals, the Midway Raiders, Lakewood is looking to get back on the horse with a win.

The Trojans have yet to score this season, allowing 154 points in their first three games. The Leopards are sharpening their claws as Lakewood has an array of weapons at their disposal to put down the visiting team.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lakewood.

Midway (3-1) @ Goldsboro (0-4)

The Raiders will be looking to pillage another opponent this Friday. After an incredible performance against Lakewood, Midway is riding high with back to back wins.

The Cougars will need to make some major improvements if they want to compete against this Raider squad. Goldsboro has only managed to score 30 points in four games, while the Raiders have more than doubled that at 176. With their fine tuned team and a high-powered arsenal in their pockets, the Cougars will be hard pressed to defend their homefront from the Raiders.

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Union (0-4) v Spring Creek (0-4) *Game of the Week*

The Spartans will host the Spring Creek Gators this upcoming Friday. Both teams are itching for their first win this season. Union have been struggling this year scoring 22 points total thus far. Spring Creek has a slight advantage in scoring only ahead by 16 over the Spartans in total output at 38.

Last year, these two teams set off fireworks in their game on the gridiron as they battled back and forth, clawing at each other for that coveted “W”. The triple overtime epic ended with the Spartans falling by two in the shootout, 52-50.

Union is under new management this round and will be looking to avenge the loss from the previous year.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson