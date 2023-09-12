Hobbton trounces Spring Creek on gridiron; air and ground game supremacy in 64-14 beatdown

Ashawd Wynn grabs a Cole Weeks pass and heads for the end zone. He had two touchdown catches.

Garret Britt got caught from behind but managed to get loose and head for the end zone.

Daniel Aguilar gets some running room. He had 89 yards and four touchdowns

With their second game the same week and back to back wins over Gators, the Hobbton Wildcats sent the Spring Creek Gators back to their swamp with their tails between their legs and the Wildcats got a 50 point win at 64-14.

The Gators got first chance at the ball but didn’t get much out of it. They gave up the ball on downs; however, there was a twist. Garrett Britt slipped through the line, blocking the kick and giving the Wildcats the ball on the Gator 2-yard line. With 10:39 left in the first quarter, Daniel Aguilar plowed his way through the defense for a 2-yard touchdown. Joe Corbett kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Wildcat lead.

The Gators came right back scoring on a 20-yard run capping a 47 yard drive to score with 4:32 left in the first quarter. The PAT failed on a bad snap and the attempt was shut down.

The Wildcats came right back on with a 70-yard pass from Cole Weeks to Ashawd Wynn to go up 13-6. Corbett’s kick gave the Wildcats a seven point advantage and they never looked back.

On the next Gator possession, Britt got a pick returning the ball to the Gator 13-yard line. From there, Aguilar bounced off tacklers for a 13-yard run. Britt ran for the PAT to give the Wildcats a 22-6 lead with 1:41 left in the first quarter.

The next Gator possession ended with a fumble recovered by Emari Butler giving the Wildcats the ball on the Gator 20-yard line. Weeks hooked up with Wynn again for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Corbett’s PAT kick gave the Wildcats a 29-6 lead with 1:27 in the first quarter.

The Gator’s laid their next possession on the ground with Malachi Clegg recovering on the Gator 38-yard line. With time expired, the Weeks-Britt combination resulted in a 23-yard pass play for another Wildcat score. With Corbett’s kick, the score was 35-6 at the end of the first quarter.

After the quarter change, the Gators laid the ball on the ground again with the Wildcats recovering at the Gator 42-yard line. Weeks and Britt hooked up again on a 28-yard pass to put the Wildcats up 36 points at 42-6 with 10:14 left in the second quarter. Corbett’s PAT kick made it 43-6.

With 8:55 left in the half, Amahmari Armwood picked off another Gator pass to give the Wildcats the ball at the Gator 28-yard line. Aguilar scored on a 29-yard scamper. With Corbett’s PAT kick, the Wildcats had a commanding 49-6 lead with about seven minutes left in the half.

Spring Creek gave up the ball on downs on their next possession with Wildcats taking over at their 45-yard line. With 3:28 left in the half, Aguilar scored on a 6-yard run to put the Wildcats up 57-6 with the PAT kick.

Spring Creek got lucky when they connected on a 40-yard pass play for a touchdown with 49 seconds left it the half. The rushed for the PAT and were successful. The half time score was 57-14, Wildcats.

The Spring Creek defense shut down the Wildcats on their first possession of the second half. The Gators tuned the ball around but lost a fumble at the 10-yard line. Corbett picked up the ball and scampered 90 yards for another Wildcat score. With his PAT kick, the Wildcats had 64-14 lead early in the third quarter.

With the Wildcat lead at 50 points, the clock never stopped in the second half except for an injury or time out.

The Hobbton coaching staff played the younger players most of the second half giving them a lot of game experience.

“We are super proud of them,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas after the game. “We got a lot better in practice this week. We got a lot of young kids in the game and they fought like heck. So we are super proud and we have a big one next week.”

Offensively, Weeks was 13 of 14 with 296 yards and four touchdowns. Receiving, Wynn had three catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Britt had five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Reginald Thompson had two catches for 16 yards and Aguilar had one for six yards.

Rushing, Aguilar had 11 carries for 89 yards and four touchdowns. Armwood had three receptions for 16 yards.

The Wildcats are now 2-2 on the season and will celebrate their homecoming this upcoming Friday night as they host North Johnston. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

