Coach Russ Warren speaks with Independent regarding Raiders eight game win streak

The Raiders have been cooking in the offseason. After last year’s middle of the road performance they have turned it around over in Spivey’s Corner. Midway, as of this writing, is sitting pretty with a seven game win streak for the season. The Independent reached out to head coach, Russ Warren, to discuss his thoughts on their success and what changed that morphed the Raiders into a solid squad this year.

“Teamwork. My guys work really well together and we’ve got depth. I’ve got guys scoring off the bench. So when I can sub out my starters and don’t drop off in performance, that has made us better than last year.”

After an offseason implementing new drills into their practice. With the addition of a of two on two routines, the Raiders learned to play more aggressively, giving them the confidence to make the final push off the ball, creating more opportunities for them on the pitch. Warren explains the changes this offseason.

“Just another year of experience, a lot of guys last year was their first year. We’ve implemented a few more finishing drills and shooting drills to score more. Just working on our technique and they’re just going in right now. We’d make good shots last year but they’d go right at the goalie.A lot of it is just Building their confidence, just reassuring them that they can do this. The more you do it, the more confident you get at it. We just did 2v2 drills over and over as quick as they could. In the years past, I focused more on possession cause that’s where we were weaker. We’ve gotten to the point we’ve gotten good at possession, then it was the final third we were struggling. Spent more time on offense than defense.”

It’s this sort of competitive environment that has bred a moxie amongst the players as they are motivated to push past each other. With a solid grasp on protecting the ball, the Raiders have been able to take their time on the offensive. This has produced a 8-0 record as of this writing with their latest win coming off a victory over the North Johnston Panthers, 8-2. The iron sharpens iron mentality is quientessential to the Raiders this season. With that being said, the season isn’t over and there is work still to be done.

Coach Warren acknowledged that and explained how he plans to keep Midway on track.

“Keeping them humble and focused on the job. I told them that everyone knows you’re undefeated and everyone is gonna expect us to be good. Everyone is gonna play their best, if you have to play their best each and every time. We know that is just not gonna happen because everyone has good and bad days. That goes back to our depth, we’ve got more options now and that can help change the momentum.”

Looking forward Midway is in great form, putting up 43 goals this season, just four shy of their total goals from last year at 47. Warren described how he feels about their recent success.

“I’m feeling better now than i did in the beginning of the year. I mean success just breeds success, once a guy starts scoring and you’re feeling it. It’s just contagious. I’ve had eight or nine guys who’ve scored goals versus last year when we only had six last year. When we played Hobbton, a guy came off the bench in the second half and scored. When the guys come in a do their job, it’s fun to watch.”

The Raiders sit at 8-0 with their next game will be at home after they face the North Duplin Rebels on the road. They will defend Spivey’s Corner on Wednesday, Sept. 20 against the North Johnston Panther. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson