The Crusaders net solitary goal to snag win over Berean Bulldogs, 1-0

The Berean Bulldogs arrived at the Store for some action on the pitch Monday. They battled it out in a nail biter with neither team willing to budge. Harrells would come away the victors after a solitary goal, 1-0.

Harrells struggled early. First ten minutes of a silent and sluggish Crusaders. Crew struggled offensively as the quiet players couldn’t get organized. Spurts of quality would shine through but the play would fizzle out. Berean kept up the pressure on the Crusaders keeping their play reserved. Still, Harrells coach Rondolfo Sandoval yelled from the sideline trying to get his team in gear.

This continued for the first twenty minutes of the match as Berean proceeded to outshoot the Crusaders. Harrells was fading in and out as their play couldn’t find a balance. Hesitation kept them from pressing the issue on their opposition. Their defense was sound despite the various shots Berean took. Their keeper Wilson Clifton was keen on a clean net as he dove for saves and played aggressively against opposing strikers. With 10 minutes left of play, the Crusaders remained deadlocked at zero all. The battle for the first goal of the game was hard fought with neither team willing to concede.

Harrells’ struggles on the offense persisted throughout the first half and they would have to wait for another opportunity to score after halftime.

In the second half, the Crusaders kicked it up a notch but Berean wasn’t giving in. The Bulldogs kept up the assault and pressured the backline and goalie to stop them. Harrells stood tall and pushed back hard. Berean found themselves cornered but the battle ensued. Finally after the long battle under the hot Carolina sun, the Crusaders would put the sole goal of the match in the back of the net. Harrells beat out the tough Bulldogs in an intense contest on the pitch, 1-0.

Rondolfo Sandoval, coach of the Crusaders, had this to say about the contest.

“Yeah, it was a well fought out game and tough as well. We had a few chances but finally capitalized and even though it was not a pretty win it was a win and we will take it.”

Regarding the sluggish and discombobulated play in the beginning, he told the Independent what he thought happened and how he got the crew back on track.

“Just a mixture of trying to rush the game and looking for a goal as well as the opponent. I explained to them that the important part for us was to control the ball and the game and that everything else would come together from there.”

With this win, the Crusaders now sit even on the year at 3-3. Harrell will be back on the pitch on Thursday, Sept. 14, where they will travel to face the Liberty Christian Heat (5-3). Game is slated to begin at 4 p.m.

