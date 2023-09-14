The Lady Leopards drop ninth straight in sweep to Lady Spartans, 3-0.

The Lady Leopards arrived at the Spartan court hoping to edge out a victory against their longtime rivals. Union squashed all hope of that after three, putting down Lakewood in the sweep, 3-0.

Conference play kicked off on the court, with Union hosting Lakewood. The first set came under way and started rough for the Leopards. The Lady Spartans showed supremacy and were firing on all cylinders. Between the power hits from Ariyona Spearman and Morgan Smith, there was little that could be done to stop the assault from the outside.

Lakewood, however, weren’t gonna be put down that easily and managed to add some points to the board to make it competitive, but it was to no avail. The Spartans took the first set handedly over Lakewood, 25-15.

The next set was much more lively, with the visitors pushing back against the home team. Lakewood mounted an advantage after a series of hard fought volleys. The Spartans held them off and mounted a comeback after they fell behind 8-3. The Leopards tried to hold their lead but point by point, the home team crawled back into it. Spearman would deliver three sound spikes at Lakewood bringing them within one, before a soft tip over the net delivered by Oleksandra Bazaluk caught them off guard, tying the match up at eight all.

From here it became a shootout. The teams would exchange points up until the both reached 17, then the Spartans would take the reins. Lakewood kept fighting back but it didn’t do much to mitigate the wave of offense from Union. The set came to a close after the Lady Spartans slammed the door on Lakewood to attain their second win of the match, 25-21.

It was all Union in the third round as Lakewood seemed completely deflated. Solid hits from the Lady Spartans went uncontested at times as the Leopards froze in response. Following this, miscues and lack of communication on the Lakewood side, debilitated them with few offensive flashes. A timeout was called by the visiting team after a long series saw them trailing by 12, 17-9. The break proved to have little effect however as the Lady Spartans picked up right where they left off and ran away with the sweep over Lakewood, 25-13.

Lakewood’s coach Angela Neal had this to say about the match.

“Varsity also had to play with a different lineup due to one of our team members being out due to illness. Our front row players did a good job at the net with hitting and defense. We have a few corrections to make on back row defense. I’m confident if the girls work hard and show up to compete our season will turn around.”

“That was a get right game for us. It’s always nice to start conference play with a win. I thought we hit the ball really well tonight. We had a couple miscues with our serve receive early but I thought we got better as we settled in.” Blake Travers commented on their performance.

The Union Spartans would fall in their last two games of the week, losing to the Pender Lady Patriots and the Rosewood Lady Eagles, bringing them even on the year at 6-6.

Lakewood’s woes continued in their next game as they faced off against their conference, the North Duplin Lady Rebels. Full coverage of the game can be found in Saturday’s paper.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson