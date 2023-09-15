Lady Horses trample Eagles, settle score from previous match, 3-1

Clinton faced the East Bladen Lady Eagles on Wednesday, looking to avenge their early season loss to their foe. The Lady Horses would trample the Eagles, grounding them in dominance on the court, 3-1.

A strong performance from the Dark Horses pushed the Lady Eagles down, trailing 13-5. At that moment, a huge rally took place that had the crowd wild with excitement. The rally was defined by digs with each team recording three a piece to keep the play going. The sound of knees to hardware was common during that moment. Clinton would finally get the point off Bladen before zooming ahead.

Kailee Parrish would take the helm and begin her serve. She as her hits resulted in a couple of aces and stout defensive stand from her crew. She’d remain behind line for seven scores as Clinton stormed ahead 20-6. The Eagles would add a pair of scores but that was clearly not enough to put down the raging Horses, 25-8.

The second set looked much like the first. The Lady Horses continued their reign of dominance over the Lady Eagles, running ahead by 14, 17-3. East Bladen managed to put something on the board but the damage was too great for the Eagles to lift off and Clinton stamped out the opposition, 25-11.

The deciding set saw the Horses and Eagles go into a lengthy back and forth that lasted for 21 plays. With the score at 11-10, the Lady Eagles pulled ahead, gaining their first significant lead of the match. Clinton would call a timeout after they were held to just a score while Bladen started to gain serious traction at 16-12. The break proved fruitful as the Horses were able to close the gap, tying them up at 17 all.

After being down for a portion of the set, they took the lead back off a strong block from Zoie Avery. The score was 21-20. They rolled ahead by three but the Eagles were in good form and rallied back to regain the lead, 24-23. A timeout was called by Clinton, in an attempt to cool off the hot Eagles and pull the crew together. East Bladen would snag the final point after a lengthy battle on the court and their first win of the evening, 25-23.

Libero Cameron Marshburn was holding the backline with numerous desperation dives, however Bladen’s precision in the early goings of the fourth set kept Clinton contained. The Lady Eagles couldn’t hold their own for long and the Lady Horses rallied together and pressured the visitors at the net. Their play put Bladen on their heels and Clinton would land the final blow to defend their court. The Horses pulled ahead and settled the score with the Eagles after taking an early loss to them, 3-1.

The Lady Horses took on the West Bladen Knights the following day. See the results to this game in Tuesday’s paper. Clinton will be back on Tuesday to face off the Red Springs Lady Devils (1-4).

