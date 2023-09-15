Wildcats soccer gets convincing win; volleyball takes loss to Rosewood

The Wildcats hosted a variety of teams this week on the pitch and the court. They split the difference with the soccer team taking the win while the volleyball squad would be swept by Rosewood.

Soccer

The Hobbton Wildcat soccer team picked up a win Tuesday evening against North Johnston. The final was 4-1.

They got two quick goals in the first few minutes of the match. Ulises Perez scored all four of the Wildcat goals. Henry Jorge had two assists. Ever Reyes and Mario Galeano both had assists.

“We had some really good team goals tonight, commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. It’s always good to be able to bounce back after a loss and get a win. We still need to be a little more clinical when we get near the goal. We are moving in the right direction.”

The Wildcat JV lost a tough match 2-1.

Hobbton traveled to the Harnett Central Trojans to face the Thursday. You can find the summary of this game in Tuesday’s recap.

Volleyball

The Hobbton Wildcat volleyball team hosted Rosewood Tuesday evening. They spilt with the Eagles. The JV got a 2-1 win while the varsity lost in straight sets.

The Eagles got the first set 25-20. The second set was a blowout as the Eagles took that set 25-2. The Wildcats rallied in the third set but still went down 25-27.

“The varsity did great in the first and third set against Rosewood,” commented assistant coach Arianna Corbett. “Neither team ran a lead, each point was a rally and both teams fought for each point. The girls got down in the second set but recovered from the loss. It was a tough loss, but we have plenty of games left to come back and show how talented our team is.”

The JV lost the first set 25-22. They came back taking the second and third sets 25-20 and 25-23.

Corbett commented, “The JV had a slow start in the first set. We tried a new defense running with one setter, Lily Bowden and a libero, Madison Sinclair. All of the girls adjusted well to it and worked extremely hard for their win.”

The Wildcats hosted Neuse Charter Thursday in their second conference match, but fell hard to the Lady Cougars and were swept 0-3. After back to back losses, Hobbton will be back on their home court to face off against the Lady Leopards (0-10) on Tuesday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson