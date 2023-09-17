Spartans claim 28-6 victory to halt four-year skid

The Spartan gridiron was hot on Friday, as the Union Spartans faced off against the Spring Creek Gators. The boys in red and black came away victorious with their first win in nearly four years, taking a decisive 28-6 at home.

The first quarter was a smash mouth affair as defense set the tone. They would battle back and forth before in the early goings of the game with both defenses remaining immovable. As the game wore on, Spartan Davieon Fisher would make a huge stop, shunting the Gator offense, sending them back five yards. The visitors were on their second drive when the Union would seal them up, making them punt on 4th-and-20.

They’d receive the punt, that was botched and ran it back. They set up shop nicely on after the botched punt from the Gators in prime territory to start their drive. Union tried to march past the defense and were stuffed in their three opening plays. Spartan Hipolito Soto put the team on his back and darted out of heavy traffic to pick up the yardage and some, bringing them a fresh set of downs. Escaping the danger brought them just inside the red zone.

Despite the strong push, they would be unable to turn it over on downs, trapping the Gators deep in their own territory. Union would make a huge stop, pushing them even further back, continuing to punish their offense. This would be undone by a big chunk on the ground, with the opposing quarterback shrugging off a couple of would be tacklers for the first down. Regardless of the breathing room, the Spartans stood tall, shutting them down in the backfield, twice making it 3rd-and-15. They’d cap off the defensive stand with another big stop off a sack, making it 4th-and-20.

Returning to the ground game, Union grinding out the yards, making the tough plays as space was sparse on the gridiron. The home squad would put the ball in the hands of Ethan Johnson would power his way through. Play after play, his drive intensified and he’d break out on the edge to put Union on the board first. They couldn’t convert on the extra point, making it 6-0 with a full quarter ahead of them.

In the second quarter, the Gators started out at the twenty five yard line to begin their drive. After having a modicum of success, they decided to take a chance downfield. The quarterback sent a deep ball the fell short of the receiver and into the hands of Union. Johnson pulled in the interception and carried it back to about midfield, setting the stage for another Spartan advance.

Union would convert on the opportunity again, on the ground. This time it would be the speedy Cameron Wright who would find the edge and trot in for the second score. They would convert for two, giving them a 14-point lead in the second quarter.

The Gators couldn’t get anything off their drive and Union stopped them on fourth to get the ball back in great position. The Spartan machine was chewing up yardage on the grass, with the Gators fumbling about looking for a stop to their progress. Wright got them to just inside the ten on the ground using his speed to pull the Spartans into scoring range.

The Spartans however were thwarted and fell short as the Gators shored up on the front end. Spring Creek found themselves once more deep in their own zone to start their drive. Fisher had been busy all evening and made another huge play in the backfield. He bull-rushed through the paper thin line and sack the quarterback for a safety. Union was pulling away from the opposition, 16-0.

The Spartans came in and put another score on the board off the legs of Johnson, who found his way up the gut to punch it in. Union built a commanding lead, 22-0. The first half came to a close with Spring Creek struggling to push past the Spartans.

The third quarter saw little action with neither offense able to really get anything rolling. Spring Creek was able to hold possession for almost ten minutes before Union would finally get another opportunity under center. They kept pressing and the Spartans couldn’t find an answer to their run game during the drive. They arrived at Union’s doorstep, just a yard away from their first score. On fourth down, the Gators were forced to go for it with a big hill to climb. The Spartan defense swallowed the play whole in the backfield, giving them the ball back on downs, deep in their own territory.

They finally got the ball back with about six minutes left in the third. Their drive was fruitful after a series of successful runs that kept it alive. Wright would get the call again and find space out in the open and take his second touchdown on the ground on the evening. The quarter would end with Union keeping the Gators inert with one left to play at, 28-0.

Union and Spring Creek would battle back and forth in the fourth, with little progress made on either end of the ball. With under two minutes left in play, the Gators put on a score for pride, preventing the shutout but the victory was out of reach. The crowd roared as the final seconds melted off the clock with their team holding the heads high with the win, a welcome change to the program that has been in a drought. Union won in convincing fashion, 28-6, their first win since a victory over Lakewood on Nov. 7, 2019.

The bench cleared and the Spartans rushed the field in jubilation as they relished the win and celebrated the end of an era for them. Coach Mark Oates was drenched with water after the customary pouring of the cooler and he spoke with The Independent after the game.

“I feel great for the kids,” Coach Mark Oates said with a shaky voice, fighting back tears. “I’m glad they got to experience it.”

He elaborated further about his team and what was different this week.

“Well, we had a good week at practice, the guys worked hard. I told them yesterday, this is the first time since I’ve been here they looked like a football team. They came out and showed it.”

Union nabbed win bringing them to 1-4 on the season. They will be on the road, carrying momentum into Trojan territory. They face Jones Sr. (0-4) next Friday, kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson