Lakewood trounces Jones in shutout victory, 58-0

It was Homecoming out at Lakewood High on Friday night when the Leopards hosted Jones County in non-conference play. Coming off their first loss of the season last week, Lakewood was looking to bounce back and did just that. In convincing fashion, the Leopards shredded the Trojans, 58-0 in a blowout.

Jones County received the opening kickoff and set up shop at their own 25-yard line. A delay of game penalty right out of the gate shoved the Trojans back five yards and they were unable to overcome the deficit. Three and out was the result of this opening drive and a punt was upcoming. The snap, though, went over the kickers head and into the end zone, yielding a safety and a 2-0 lead for the Leopards.

After the ensuing kick off, which was not the prettiest, Lakewood set up on their own 29-yard line. Three plays later, Heath Britt marched into the end zone from about five yards out, making it 9-0 still early in the first.

Following the kickoff, the Trojans began their next attempt at their own 36-yard line. Another three and done shut this drive down and Jones County found themselves punting the ball away. After the punt, Lakewood lined up on their own 39-yard line.

It took the Leopards just a handful of plays to strike again, this time on a 19-yard run by Nakai Owens. The PAT was blocked on this try, leaving the score 15-0 as time was running out in the first quarter.

Jones County was in desperate need of a score or they were likely on the verge of being blown out. They lined up for their next drive on their own 20-yard line but for the third time in the game, they failed to advance the football. Lined up for a punt, the Trojans pulled out some trickery on a fake but it didn’t pay off. Instead, Lakewood lined up on their own 15-yard line where one pass completion from Rylan Godbold to Calvin Lacewell produced six more points. Their 2-point try came up short and the score was 21-0, still in the first quarter.

More disaster struck the Trojans on the following kickoff when the Leopards stripped the ball from the ball carrier and it was scooped up by Owens, who returned it to the Jones 16-yard line. Three plays later, Shamell Little was in from about 12 yards out, tacking on another six points. The PAT was blocked, and the score was 27-0 with under 2:00 to go in the first.

The Trojans were able to secure the next possession, lining up on offense from their own 35-yard line. Penalties sent them in reverse as they were staring down the barrel of a large amount of yards needed to pick up the first down.

The first quarter mercifully came to end as Lakewood staked a 27-0 lead headed to the second.

With play picking back up in the second quarter, the Trojans faced second and long on their own 22-yard line. Opting for four tries at the first down, Jones County came up well short of the yards needed, putting the Leopards back on offense on the Trojans 29-yard line.

An illegal formation penalty pushed them back five yards, but that didn’t stop the Lakewood offense, who continued to move the ball well. Two plays later, Chris Carr scampered in from about 10 yards out to add to the lead. Carr also added the 2-point try, making it 35-0 with 8:45 left in the half.

After a long kickoff, Jones County lined back up on their own 18-yard line. Queue up some more disaster for the Trojans as a mishandled handoff produced a fumble, which was scooped up and ran back by Kristopher Robinson for a defensive score. The Leopards tacked on another 2-point conversion, and with 7:00 left in the half, Lakewood led 43-0

After lining up for their next drive on their own 30-yard line, Jones County finally converted a first down to advance the chains. Then, a 15-yard personal foul penalty catapulted the Trojans into Leopards territory at the 47-yard line. The drive hit the brakes there, though, as Jones County went four and done to put the Lakewood offense back out on the field.

A big run by Little set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Godbold to Jaziah Brunson and the 2-point run was converted by Juan Parker, bringing the tally to 51-0.

To conclude the half, the Leopards came up with another defensive score on a 40-yard Pick-6 by Brunson and a converted PAT made it 58-0 Lakewood.

This, again mercifully, brought the half to a conclusion as the Leopards were up big.

During the halftime festivities, Lakewood celebrated Homecoming by crowning a new queen. Congratulations to A’miyah Smith who was named the 2023 Lakewood High School Homecoming Queen.

With the clock on cruise control in the second half, the only question left unanswered was what would the final score be? Well, with Lakewood mixing in some players that don’t ordinarily see a ton of play time, their offense wasn’t as powerful. As a result, their first drive of the second half failed to yield points and the Trojans took over on their own 26-yard line.

Both teams exchanged empty possessions and time quickly expired and the Leopards secured the 58-0 victory.

With the win, Lakewood improves to 4-1 on the season. They are scheduled to hit the road next week, taking on North Johnston.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson