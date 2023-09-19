Wildcats pull off some magic with late-game heroics

Garrett Britt snags a Cole Weeks pass on the three-yard line for the winning touchdown. He had four touchdowns in the game.

In a barnburner battle of the big cats, the Hobbton Wildcats got a big come from behind homecoming win over the North Johnston Panthers Friday night. The final was 34-32 with the winning score coming with one minute left in the game when Cole Weeks and Garrett Britt hooked up on a 35-yard pass play. Freshman kickoff specialist Will Blackman then booted a 50-yard kick to the Panther 10-yard line where the Wildcats were able to recover the ball and kill the clock. At one point, the Wildcats were down by 10 points at 24-14 after three quarters of play.

The Panthers were stopped by the Wildcat defense on their first possession with the Wildcats turning the ball around at their 41-yard line. Reginald Thompson went the final 17 yards for the first score. Joe Corbett’s PAT kick gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 8:46 left in the first.

The Panthers turned the ball around at their 36-yard line. With 7:42 left in the first, they scored on a 52-yard run. The PAT failed on a run leaving the score at 7-6, Hobbton.

With 6:06 left in the first quarter, Daniel Aguilar scored on a 1-yard run up the middle finishing a 54 yard Wildcat drive. Corbett, again, split the uprights on the PAT kick for a 14-6 Wildcat lead. The tenacious Panther ground game put them on the scoreboard again with 3:22 left. The two-point attempt on a run failed leaving the score at 14-12, Hobbton.

With 5:49 left in the half, the Wildcats were threatening when Cooper Gibson picked off Weeks, catching the offensive line flatfooted, at the seven-yard line and rambled untouched for a 93 yard interception return to put the Panthers up 18-14. The PAT on a run was stopped by the Wildcat defense, again.

The halftime score was 18-14 with Panthers leading.

The Wildcats began the second half with the ball and promptly lost a fumble at midfield. The Wildcat defense shut down the Panthers on that drive getting the ball back at their 23-yard line. That drive ended with a punt. The Panthers turned the ball around at the Wildcat 35-yard line. They scored with 3:20 left in the third quarter to go up 24-14. The PAT run was shut down by the Hobbton defense.

Hobbton took over at the North Johnston 46-yard line after the score. With 10:40 left in the game, Britt scored on a 2-yard run. With his PAT run, the score was 24-22, Panthers.

The Wildcat defense shut down the next Panther drive when they engineered a fake punt play that came up short on fourth down. The home team took over at their 43 yard line. With 6:11 left in the game, Britt scored on a 3-yard run to put them up 28-24. The PAT failed on a run.

The Panthers were shut down again by the Wildcat defense. This time, however, their trick play worked on fourth down, giving them a 32-28 lead with the PAT run, their first of the night.

Hobbton was not to be outdone though. After a short kick by the Panthers, the Wildcats took over at the Panther 49-yard line. They moved the ball with a combination of ground and air attacks with Weeks and Britt hooking up on a 35-yard pass for the touchdown, with one minute on the clock. The PAT run failed leaving the score at 34-32.

With Blackman’s long kickoff boot and the Wildcats recovering, they were able to down the ball running out the clock in two plays.

“That was a good one,” commented excited Hobbton head coach Joe Salas. “We are super proud of the kids. We asked the defense to give us the ball at the end for a chance to win and they did. I thought the defense played “lights out” all night. I thought they out hit them and that was a super physical offense. The offense specialized in killing ourselves for a while; but, they came through when it mattered. We had a lot of guys stepping up. Little Will (Blackman), the freshman kicker, fantastic job, Britt with the touchdown and the recovery, Ben Soto stepping in after Reggie (Thompson) got hurt, just a bunch of individual effort to make a great team win. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Offensively, Weeks was 21 of 34 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ashawd Wynn had eight receptions for 100 yards, Britt had 10 receptions for 167 yards and one touchdown, and Thompson had three for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Rushing, Aguilar had 16 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. Britt had six carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns, and Weeks had six carries for 19 yards. The Wildcats had a total of 413 yards offense.

The Wildcats have a bye week before they start the conference season hosting Rosewood on Sept. 29. They are 3-2 on the season.

