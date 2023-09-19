Sampson County will have a quiet week on the gridiron, with three teams on the road and two in a bye week. The lone squad at home is the Clinton Dark Horses who will be facing off against the Princeton Bulldogs this Friday.

Clinton (4-0) v Princeton (3-1) *Game of the Week*

The Dark Horses are coming off a bye week and are aiming to keep their win streak alive as they face off against the Bulldogs of Princeton in week five.

Clinton has been punishing the opposition all season long with their dominant performance on the field. Their dual running backs in Josiah McLaurin and Josiah Robinson have been a terror for opposing defenders as they have racked up 495 and 496 yards respectively. In addition to that McLaurin has pulled in seven receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has also been a nightmare to defend against with seven of their players record double digit tackles on their own. Alex Evans leads the charge with 27 total tackles and Jayden Williams following close behind at 24. Their defense as a whole has allowed only 49 points in their contests this year compared to Princeton who has allowed double that at 111. The Dark Horses will be looking to trample the Bulldogs this Friday, game time is set for 7 p.m.

Harrells (3-1) @ North Raleigh (2-2)

The Crusaders are coming off a bye week and will go on the road for the first game back. They’ll traverse out to North Raleigh Christian for some gridiron action.

Per stats, Harrells has an enormous advantage on the ground, racking up on average, 280 yards a game. They have been hard to deal with, considering the power of J’Kaeshi Brunson, the speed of Samiir Gibbs and the tenacious Case Barber. This trio will be hard to stop and North Raleigh will have push back the prominent line.

Following their loss to North Wake before their break, the Crusaders are looking to get back into the win column this Friday.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Lakewood (4-1) @ North Johnston (2-2)

The Leopards will be on the road this Friday, facing off with the North Johnston Panthers.

This battle of the big cats will be a fiery contest with very little separating these teams. Both run heavy offenses, they’ve been tough to slow down. Leopard Shamell Little is leading the way on the ground with 20 carries, eating up 255 yards so far. Lakewood’s defense has also been stout allowing 75 points total in all five of their opponents so far. With Carmine Pope (30) and Xavier Howard (20) leading the way in total tackles on the Lakewood defense.

The Panthers have also held an oppressive defensive front which will make this game a sure slugfest.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Union (1-4) @ Jones Sr. (0-4)

The Spartans had an excellent showing in their past game, taking home the win over the Spring Creek Gators, 26-8. This Friday they will be traveling to Jones to face off against the Trojans.

This affair is looking pretty lopsided in the Spartans favor, with Jones remaining not only winless but scoreless as well in their four games.

212 points have befallen the Jones squad and the Spartans will be licking their chops. Union will be looking to add back to back wins this Friday.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton poised to take on Princeton, Leopards face off against Panthers; Union hungry for another win