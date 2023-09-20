Raiders down Knights in straight sets on the court

Midway’s volleyball team took to the court on Tuesday, competing in their second game in as many days. After taking down Princeton on the road in straight sets on Monday right, the Lady Raiders returned home for a SAC-6 showdown against West Bladen. This game was a quick one for both teams as Midway celebrated a straight-sets victory, winning 3-0.

Midway started out strong in the first set, getting plenty of big hits and kills on route to a 9-2 lead, prompting a Lady Knights timeout. After that, the Lady Raiders ran their lead to 11-2 before West Bladen tallied consecutive scores. Midway’s lead reached double-digits before a series of balls of out bounds plagued them and allowed the Lady Knights to get back to within 16-8. After that, though, the Lady Raiders got back under control and led 19-8 when West Bladen signaled for their final timeout of the set. From there, Midway went on to win 25-9.

The second set very much mirrored the first as the Lady Raiders galloped out to an 11-4 lead, promptings another timeout from the Lady Knights. Out of the break, Midway continued to expand their lead, hitting on consecutive shots to reach a 13-4 lead. After that, the Lady Raiders lead hit double-digits at 16-6. West Bladen was more competitive this set, though, hanging around at a score of 20-13. Midway, however, was still too strong for the Lady Knights as they secured the victory 25-14.

Much like the two sets before it, the third set saw Midway open a big lead at 11-3. This lead became another double-digit one at 13-3, but West Bladen held off on calling any timeouts. The Lady Knights actually benefited from this, mounting a little run to climb all the way back to within 15-11 before the Lady Raiders could tally again. From there, Midway ended the game on a 10-2 run, winning 25-13.

The Lady Raiders are now 8-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. They are slated for a rivalry showdown with Clinton on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SportsSampson